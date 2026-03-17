Delight Chocolate brand Dairy-free Chocolate vegan ice cream recalled due to undeclared milk Français
News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Mar 17, 2026, 12:23 ET
OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -
Product: Dairy-free Chocolate vegan ice cream
Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution:
Online
Ontario
See the affected products and product photos for this recall
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
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