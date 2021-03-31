Delic's Acquisition Target, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd., Receives First Research Orders Through Online Payment Platform

After recently launching its Advanced Analytical Testing services, CBDV successfully receives orders through their new online payment platform

VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Delic Holdings Inc. (the "Company"), ("DELIC") (CSE: DELC) (OTCQB: DELCF), a psychedelic focused wellness company, is pleased to announce that its acquisition target, Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures Ltd. ("CBDV"), a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory specializing in chemical analytics, extraction optimization, and process design, has commercialized and received its first research orders for Advanced Analytical Testing services through CBDV's new online payment platform.

Matt Stang, CEO and Co founder commented "CBDV has shown they have the foresight to see what is needed in industries before it is normal practice. We expect to see the same professional expertise they show in cannabis, in this new psychedelic industry. This is another milestone that shows our commitment to increasing shareholder value."

CBDV recently launched its Advanced Analytical Testing service which offers a streamlined process that allows clients to conveniently order tests online and ship their samples directly to CBDV's lab. Clients can choose from a wide range of tests that provide a comprehensive analysis on cannabis flower, concentrates, formulations, and vapor/smoke.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Markus Roggen, stated: "We saw the need for chemical analytics beyond compliant testing to enable producers to develop the next generation of cannabis products. Therefore, we wanted to bring the high precision tools we are using in our own research directly to Canadian producers. And to enable an efficient customer experience, while giving us a scalable platform, we put a lot of effort into this webstore."

With access to facilities at the University of British Columbia, CBDV uses industry-leading instrumentation and chemical expertise to provide clients with a thorough analysis of their cannabis samples. Clients receive an in-depth and precise characterization of their materials throughout each stage of the product development process. The tests offered go beyond the basic compliance testing for product releases required by Health Canada. CBDV's variety of tests include smoke analysis, NMR spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, high resolution mass spectroscopy and many more that can be ordered directly on CBDV's website.

For more information on the transaction between the Company and CBDV, please refer to the news release of the Company dated February 25, 2021.

About CBDV

Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures (CBDV), based at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, is a licensed cannabis and psilocybin research laboratory focused on extraction optimization, analytical testing, and process development. Founded by award-winning chemists, Dr. Markus Roggen and UBC Professor Glenn Sammis, CBDV uses precision chemical analytics and metabolomics identification to advance the cannabis and psilocybin industries.

For media and service inquiries, please contact [email protected]. Learn more at www.cbdvl.com and follow us on LinkedIn: Complex Biotech Discovery Ventures and Instagram: @complexbiotech .

About DELIC

DELIC Always Expanding. In All Ways.

DELIC was formed in 2019 to address the growing interest in psychedelic wellness backed by science. DELIC was the ‎first psychedelic umbrella platform and is currently a trusted source for those interested in ‎psychedelic culture, psychedelic clinics, and more. ‎DELIC's offerings include, Ketamine Infusion Center (under binding acquisition agreement), a limited liability corporation formed under the laws of Arizona and runs two ketamine clinics in Arizona and California, "Reality Sandwich", a free public education platform providing psychedelic guides, news and ‎culture, "Meet Delic", the first ever psychedelic wellness summit, and "The Delic", an e-commerce lifestyle brand. ‎For more information, check out www.deliccorp.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ‎has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility ‎for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable ‎Canadian securities ‎legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking ‎statements" within the meaning of ‎the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities ‎Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements are not ‎representative of historical facts or information or current ‎condition, but instead represent only the ‎Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of ‎which, by their nature, are ‎inherently uncertain and outside of DELIC's control. Generally, such forward-looking ‎information or ‎forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‎‎"plans", ‎‎"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", ‎‎‎"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may ‎contain ‎statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be ‎taken", "will continue", ‎‎"will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-‎looking statements contained herein ‎may include, but are not limited to, closing of the transaction with CBDV (the "Transaction"), the growth and business of CBDV, potential earn out payments, anticipated continued growth in the health and wellness sector (and, in particular, related to psychedelics), the continued emergence of psychedelics from stigmas, the ability of the Company to maintain sensible messaging, the ability of the Company to avoid dogmatic practices and binary rhetoric‎, the ability of DELIC to successfully achieve business ‎objectives, ‎and expectations ‎for other economic, ‎business, and/or competitive factors.‎

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, DELIC is alerting the reader that ‎such ‎information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors ‎that may cause ‎the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of DELIC to be ‎materially different from those ‎expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in ‎connection with the forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this press ‎release, DELIC has made certain ‎assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual ‎results to differ materially from those projected in the ‎forward-looking information and statements are the ‎following:‎ the ability to consummate the Transaction; the ability to satisfy the conditions to closing of the Transaction on the proposed terms and schedule; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the acquisition on ‎relationships, ‎including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; ‎changes in general economic, ‎business and political conditions, including changes in the financial ‎markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance ‎with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time on the Transaction.

Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions ‎underlying the ‎forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary ‎materially from those described ‎herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or ‎expected.‎

Although DELIC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations ‎contained ‎in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not ‎be placed on such ‎information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such ‎forward-looking information and ‎statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events ‎could differ materially from those anticipated ‎in such information and statements. The forward-looking ‎information and forward-looking statements contained in this ‎press release are made as of the date of ‎this press release, and DELIC does not undertake to update any ‎forward-looking information ‎and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in ‎accordance with ‎applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and ‎statements ‎attributable to DELIC or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this ‎‎notice.‎

SOURCE Delic Holdings Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact, Daniel Southan-Dwyer, Corporate Development, [email protected]