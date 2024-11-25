Delaware North chooses Nuvei to power payments for online gaming and sports betting

Nuvei upgrades the player experience for the global hospitality and entertainment company's interactive gaming division through enhanced deposits and payouts

MONTREAL and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company"), the Canadian fintech company, announces today that it has been selected by Delaware North's interactive gaming division to power deposits and payouts for Betly, its online real-money casino and sports betting brand. Delaware North operates Betly in West Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee and Ohio in the United States.

This partnership enhances the player experience at the checkout, streamlining both the deposit and payout processes for Betly customers across their online casino and sports betting profile. Delaware North is leveraging Nuvei's local acquiring capabilities in the U.S. to accept card payment deposits and enable all the relevant payout methods players demand, including real-time account-to-account transactions via Nuvei's industry-leading Instant Bank Transfer product.

Todd San Jule, general manager for Delaware North's interactive gaming division and Betly, commented on the announcement: "Providing a seamless and secure iGaming cashier experience is crucial for our customers' satisfaction and our business growth. By partnering with Nuvei, we're able to offer our players a wide range of deposit options and swift payouts across all our online casino and sports betting brands. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences and positions us to better serve our customers in the competitive U.S. iGaming market."

Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO added: "We're thrilled to partner with Delaware North, one of the premier brands in the hospitality and gaming industry in the U.S. This collaboration showcases our commitment to providing the most relevant and modern payment solutions that drive growth for our customers by enhancing the end user experience in the rapidly evolving iGaming market, further solidifying our position as a global leader in this arena."

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

About Betly

The interactive gaming division of global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North operates Betly Casino & Sportsbook online in West Virginia, Betly Sportsbook online in Arkansas and Tennessee in conjunction with Delaware North's Southland Casino Hotel, and Betly Sportsbook Ohio online in Ohio for Miami Valley Gaming, a joint venture property of Delaware North's. Online casino enthusiasts can enjoy daily promotions, thrilling tournaments and a robust offering of slots, video table games and live dealer table games on Betly Casino & Sportsbook. Sports bettors can also enjoy all the action of a wide range of betting possibilities on sports, matches and competitions from around the world.

About Delaware North Gaming

Delaware North's gaming division is one of the most innovative gaming operators in the United States, specializing in regional venues with slots and video gaming machines, table games, poker rooms, full-service restaurants, retail shops and hotels. We have gaming destinations in New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio and Illinois, as well as in Australia. We are also the lead consultant on the Catawba Nation's $700 million casino resort project in North Carolina. Our interactive division operates mobile sports betting and iGaming in several states via the Betly brand, and we also own and operate Ruby Seven Studios, a leading developer of social casino gaming applications. Delaware North is a global leader in hospitality and entertainment. Learn more at www.DelawareNorth.com.

