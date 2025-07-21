Delaine A. Deer Launches "Voice of Impact", a 12-Session Leadership Program for Women in Male-Dominated Industries

Built for real-world leadership, the program equips marginalized women with the strategy, confidence, and community to rise without burnout or compromise

NEW YORK, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Delaine A. Deer, leadership coach and founder of ProWorks Hive, has launched Voice of Impact, a 12-session coaching program designed for women ready to lead in industries where their voices have long been underrepresented—construction, tech, and corporate leadership.

Delaine A. Deer (PRNewsfoto/ProWorks Hive)

Despite growing conversations around diversity, women—especially women of color and LGBTQ+ professionals—continue to face barriers. Only 10% of construction executives are women (BLS, 2023), nearly half of women in tech report workplace discrimination (Pew, 2023), and Black women are promoted at just 58% the rate of white men (Lean In, 2023). Voice of Impact addresses these disparities directly, offering practical tools, coaching, and community to help women break through bias and lead with impact.

The program is a systems-level response to leadership inequality. Designed by Deer with support from industry advisors, Voice of Impact equips women with actionable strategies to apply immediately in their careers. The experience blends expert coaching, leadership development, and continuous support via the ProWorks Hive platform—an exclusive online network for peer engagement and mentorship.

"For too long, women have been told to 'lean in.' But without the tools to navigate systemic bias, that's not enough," said Deer. "Voice of Impact gives them the skills, strategy, and support to not only claim their seat at the table—but to thrive in it."

Participants in the inaugural cohort receive founding member status and lifetime access to ProWorks Hive. Program modules cover leadership branding, confident communication, negotiating promotions, and building a bias-resistant mindset.

About Delaine A. Deer and ProWorks Hive

Delaine A. Deer is a leadership coach, speaker, and founder of ProWorks Hive. With 20+ years of experience in project leadership and inclusive development, she helps women and marginalized professionals lead with clarity, confidence, and systemic impact. ProWorks Hive is a leadership accelerator that supports professionals navigating male-dominated spaces through coaching, community, and strategic career insight.

Women ready to stop being overlooked and start leading on their own terms can apply now for the Voice of Impact inaugural cohort.

Learn more or join the waitlist at www.proworkshive.com/community

Media Contact: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2735031/ProWorks_Hive_Delaine_Deer.jpg

SOURCE ProWorks Hive