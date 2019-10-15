Del Hebert joins Airworthy's Cabin Solutions Division as General Manager

HUDSON, Wis., Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -- Airworthy Inc., Global Provider of World-Class interior solutions, is pleased to announce and welcome Del Hebert as General Manager for the Cabin Solutions Division located in Anaheim, CA.

Del Hebert joins Airworthy from Ducommun, a provider of manufacturing and engineering services for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets where he served as Vice President and General Manager of the bonded component solutions strategic business unit. Prior to joining Ducommun, Del served as General Manager for EnCore Aerospace, he also held management positions at Talsco JVR, Zodiac-Driessen Interior Systems, Composite Technology Corporation and United Testing Systems.

"Airworthy is uniquely positioned to provide interior solutions to the aviation industry and has a proven record of anticipating and exceeding customers' needs. I am excited to join Airworthy and to contribute to the company's continued success," said Hebert.

"We are thrilled to have Del join our team. His vast experience in the aviation industry will significantly increase our knowledge and experience base. Del will be instrumental in leading our company through its expected growth phase, and will play a major role in delivering our strategic plan," said Jim Rouleau, CEO, Airworthy Inc.

About Airworthy Inc.

Founded in 2000, Airworthy provides world-class interior solutions, including flooring solutions, aircraft monuments, interior repair and overhaul, and galley cart repair and maintenance. Airworthy, a licensed FAA repair station is recognized in the aviation industry for its outstanding quality, quick turnaround and commitment to support their customers' success.

SOURCE Airworthy Inc.

For further information: Abraham Sarraf, EVP Sales and Marketing, asarraf@airworthy.aero, http://www.airworthy.aero

