MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canderel is pleased to announce that our strategic partnership with Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH continues as we assume the asset, property, and leasing management of Deka's newly acquired Deloitte Tower, located at 1190 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal in Montreal ("Deloitte Tower"). This Class AAA office complex comprises 513,170 square feet of prime office space in the heart of downtown Montreal.

In partnership with Deka, Canderel co‑led the acquisition of Deloitte Tower, supporting the team in all aspects of the technical, legal and financial due diligence, and guiding the full operational transition.

"We congratulate Deka on their third major acquisition in Canada and are delighted to continue our partnership as their trusted service provider," said Bryce Margetts, SVP Canderel. "Leveraging our deep, long-standing Montreal platform and national institutional management expertise, we will continue to deliver a best-in-class experience for tenants while executing on Deka's long-term investment strategy"

Canderel's commitment to excellence as the designated manager of Deloitte Tower, alongside Stantec Tower in Edmonton and 401 West Georgia in Vancouver, ensures that these premier assets are expertly stewarded, further solidifying their position as cornerstones of their respective urban real estate landscapes.

Canderel is one of the largest privately owned real estate companies in Canada. With its head office in Montréal and six other offices nationwide, Canderel has been part of the Canadian real estate landscape for 50 years. Bringing together a deeply experienced team of nearly 650 real estate professionals, the firm delivers comprehensive services across the full real estate life cycle, including property and asset management, leasing, development, project delivery, and investment advisory. Over the years, Canderel has developed unique expertise and positioning in value creation, performance optimisation, and enhancing returns on real estate investments. Since its inception, the company has managed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, development, and management projects, totalling over 80 million square feet of owned, managed, and developed properties across the country.

