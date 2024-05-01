Deka Immobilien and Canderel sign a real estate asset and property management partnership for 401 West Georgia, Vancouver BC

VANCOUVER, BC , May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Deka Immobilien Investment GmbH and Canderel announce today the signing of an agreement in the real estate investment sector. This agreement confirms that Canderel has been selected as Deka's strategic partner and will be responsible for the operational management (operations and leasing) and maintenance of Deka's recently acquired assets 401 West Georgia and 402 Dunsmuir in Vancouver (401 W Georgia). The agreement specifically covers the operations of 401 W Georgia, a 416,000 SF Class A and AAA office complex in Vancouver, BC.

"We are delighted to continue our partnership with Deka as their trusted service providers with their 2nd major acquisition in Canada," said Bryce Margetts, SVP Western Canada, Canderel. "With the support of existing and new team members working out of our Vancouver office, we will be able to continue to provide a superior level of service to our tenants and partners, while delivering on Deka's long-term investment strategy."

Canderel's commitment to excellence as the designated manager of 401 West Georgia ensures that this prime asset will be expertly stewarded, further solidifying its position as a cornerstone of Vancouver's real estate landscape.

About Canderel

Canderel is one of Canada's largest real estate companies. Headquartered in Montréal with offices across the country, Canderel has been part of the Canadian real estate landscape for over 48 years. Drawing on the expertise of close to 700 real estate professionals, Canderel has developed a unique expertise and positioning in value creation, performance optimization and improving return on real estate investments. Since its beginnings, the company has managed more than $20 billion in acquisitions, developments and management projects, reflecting over 80 million square feet of property acquired, managed and developed since the company's inception.

