DEFYING THE MARKET: OVER 100 GTA HOMES SOLD IN ONE WEEKEND

Aura Lakeview Village delivers unprecedented low-rise sales despite GTA market slowdown.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time when pre-construction home sales across the GTA have fallen to historic lows, Aura Lakeview Village, developed by leading homebuilder Caivan, has emerged as the most successful pre-construction project the market has seen in several years. Over 100 homes sold in a single weekend, with buyers and agents lining up prior to the initial opening, evoking the excitement and energy typically seen at the height of the market.

Over 100 homes sold in one weekend at Aura Lakeview Village. (CNW Group/RARE Real Estate) Aura Lakeview Village by Caivan – Exclusively Listed By RARE (CNW Group/RARE Real Estate)

RARE Real Estate's Low-Rise Division, part of the firm's New Development Sales & Marketing Advisory services, acted as exclusive listing brokerage, collaborating closely with Caivan to position the offering for today's buyers.

"This launch wasn't about luck," said Ryan Rabinovich, Founder of RARE Real Estate.

"Success in a challenging market doesn't happen by chance. We collaborated closely with Caivan, had thousands of conversations with agents and buyers in the lead up stages, collected critical feedback and data, resulting in a curated offering that reflects what buyers are actually looking for in today's market."

According to the latest market report from Altus Group, pre-construction sales across the GTA have fallen to historic lows, with just 269 homes sold in January 2026--only 184 of them low-rise. That marks a 36% decline from the same period last year and nearly 80% below the 10-year average. With elevated inventory and increasingly selective buyers, success now depends on delivering genuine value. By analyzing demographics, site-specific trends, and buyer priorities, RARE works closely with developers to curate offerings that align with market needs. This approach ensures that homes are thoughtfully designed, appropriately priced, and positioned to meet both lifestyle and affordability expectations that truly resonate with buyers.

For first-time buyer Jeraldin C., Aura Lakeview Village offered a chance to finally enter the market.

"We've been watching the market for a long time and the affordability just wasn't there. Getting the lifestyle, location and the home we wanted felt financially out of reach. Aura truly felt like a unique opportunity that could get us into a home by a reputable developer for a price we felt we wouldn't be able to get elsewhere in the GTA. It was an opportunity we couldn't miss out on."

With future phases already in planning, prospective buyers are encouraged to register for updates and upcoming releases at the Aura Lakeview Village website.

About RARE Real Estate

Forging a new path in the industry, RARE Real Estate is one of Canada's fastest growing brokerages representing some of Canada's leading developers, realtors and brokers with an innovative platform designed for scaling results. With over $4.5 billion in sales and thousands of pre-construction units sold, RARE takes a strategic and curated approach through every stage of the sales process to ensure optimal outcomes. With over two decades of executive experience in pre-construction development, marketing and sales, RARE is an organization that is equipped to adapt and proactively create compelling strategies in the ever-changing real estate landscape.

