DEFINITY WELCOMES SILVIA MONTEFIORE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WATERLOO, ON, July 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today announced the appointment of Silvia Montefiore to its Board of Directors.

Silvia Montefiore

Ms. Montefiore most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of KPMG Canada, a role she held since 2016 and in which she co-led a multi-year transformation that significantly increased firm revenues. Throughout her career, she has demonstrated significant operational insight, including through the championing of AI initiatives to digitize processes and modernize enterprise platforms. She brings deep audit expertise through her experience as a former lead audit partner for large publicly-listed companies.

Ms. Montefiore is a graduate of the University of Toronto and holds the FCPA, CPA designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. She is a past recipient of a Best Business Executive Award from The Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and has been recognized for her community, philanthropic and professional leadership.

"We are pleased to welcome Silvia Montefiore to the Board of Definity," said Dan Fortin, Board Chair, Definity. "Her significant operational expertise and financial acumen will add to the Board's strength and breadth of experience as we enter a new chapter of growth and deliver on our ambition to build a Canadian Champion."

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.3 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 and approximately $4.1 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2026. With a diversified portfolio across personal and commercial insurance, and a national broker platform among the top ten P&C insurance brokerages in Canada, Definity combines disciplined underwriting with a strong commitment to broker and customer experiences. Definity serves Canadians coast-to-coast with stability, innovation, and expertise.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]