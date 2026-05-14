DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2026 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS Français

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Definity Financial Corporation

May 14, 2026, 18:01 ET

WATERLOO, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees, as detailed below.

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

101,438,026

98.34 %

1,709,286

1.66 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

Sonia Baxendale

102,727,690

99.79 %

213,535

0.21 %

Elizabeth DelBianco

101,842,655

98.93 %

1,098,568

1.07 %

Daniel Fortin

102,647,375

99.71 %

293,850

0.29 %

Sabrina Geremia

102,871,048

99.93 %

70,177

0.07 %

Micheál J. Kelly

102,589,350

99.66 %

351,875

0.34 %

Robert McFarlane

102,708,403

99.77 %

232,822

0.23 %

Adrian Mitchell

102,209,849

99.29 %

731,374

0.81 %

Susan Monteith

102,730,230

99.80 %

210,993

0.20 %

Rowan Saunders

102,736,914

99.80 %

204,311

0.20 %

Edouard Schmid

102,661,856

99.73 %

279,367

0.27 %

Michael Stramaglia

101,512,296

98.61 %

1,428,927

1.39 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation  

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

101,805,337

98.90 %

1,135,888

1.10 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.3 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 and approximately $4.1 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Definity Financial Corporation

About Definity Financial Corporation Definity Financial Corporation (“Definity”, which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.8 billion in gross written premiums in 2025 and over...