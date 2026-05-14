WATERLOO, ON, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees, as detailed below.

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 101,438,026 98.34 % 1,709,286 1.66 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST Sonia Baxendale 102,727,690 99.79 % 213,535 0.21 % Elizabeth DelBianco 101,842,655 98.93 % 1,098,568 1.07 % Daniel Fortin 102,647,375 99.71 % 293,850 0.29 % Sabrina Geremia 102,871,048 99.93 % 70,177 0.07 % Micheál J. Kelly 102,589,350 99.66 % 351,875 0.34 % Robert McFarlane 102,708,403 99.77 % 232,822 0.23 % Adrian Mitchell 102,209,849 99.29 % 731,374 0.81 % Susan Monteith 102,730,230 99.80 % 210,993 0.20 % Rowan Saunders 102,736,914 99.80 % 204,311 0.20 % Edouard Schmid 102,661,856 99.73 % 279,367 0.27 % Michael Stramaglia 101,512,296 98.61 % 1,428,927 1.39 %

Non-Binding Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Compensation

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 101,805,337 98.90 % 1,135,888 1.10 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.3 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 and approximately $4.1 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]