DEFINITY WELCOMES SABRINA GEREMIA AND ADRIAN MITCHELL TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WATERLOO, ON, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the appointment of Sabrina Geremia and Adrian Mitchell to its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Sabrina and Adrian to the board of Definity," said John Bowey, Board Chair, Definity Financial Corporation. "Their depth of experience and expertise will help Definity deliver on our ambition to be one of Canada's leading and most innovative P&C insurers."

Ms. Geremia currently serves as Vice President and Country Manager for Google Canada, leading Google Canada's advertising business and the strategic direction of Google's cross-functional business in Canada, including community investments. She brings over 25 years of international marketing, technology sales and general management experience at Google, Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser, Ask Jeeves and mobile startup Incirco.

Ms. Geremia is a member of the Business Council of Canada and the advisory board of Future Skills Centre, an organization dedicated to helping Canadians gain the skills needed to thrive in the evolving workforce.

Mr. Mitchell serves as Vice President, Public Equities at Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), a defined benefit pension with more than $114 billion in assets under management. He oversees HOOPP's public equity investment strategies and valuation work, leading a team of investors that run a variety of strategies focused on medium-to-large capitalization stocks in Canada and the U.S.

Mr. Mitchell brings a great breadth of experience in institutional investing, having spent over two decades in the industry. Previously, he worked at the strategy consulting firm, Monitor Group, in addition to Scotiabank and Citibank.

Ms. Geremia and Mr. Mitchell were designated as nominees for Definity's Board by HOOPP, pursuant to its governance agreement with Definity. HOOPP holds 19.9% of Definity's issued and outstanding common shares.

