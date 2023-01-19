DEFINITY'S BOARD CHAIR JOHN BOWEY RECEIVES INSTITUTE OF CORPORATE DIRECTORS' FELLOWSHIP AWARD

WATERLOO, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) congratulates John Bowey, Definity's board chair, on being awarded the Institute of Corporate Directors' (ICD) Fellowship Award. The prestigious award is widely considered to be the highest distinction for corporate directors in Canada.

"John exemplifies the modern board chair," said Dr. Micheál J. Kelly, chair of Definity's corporate governance committee. "He balances bold ambition with a deep commitment to understanding the perspectives of his board peers and senior management. His artful combination of challenge and support at both levels helps drive organizational effectiveness and sets the tone for corporate culture. It is tremendously gratifying to see those qualities, and the achievements they have generated, recognized by this award."

"Congratulations to John on a recognition that highlights the many outstanding contributions he has made to Canadian organizations throughout his career," said Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer, Definity. "As our board chair, John's vision and principled guidance were instrumental in the demutualization of Economical Mutual Insurance Company, which ultimately resulted in one of the largest initial public offerings in Canadian history. Since first joining our board in 2011, John has been instrumental in guiding the diversification of our business strategy, our focus on innovation, and our commitment to continuously creating value for our stakeholders."

In addition to his board membership at Definity, Mr. Bowey currently serves on the boards of Waterloo Brewing Ltd., Kognitiv Corporation and the Definity Insurance Foundation. He is also a past chair of the board of directors of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and a past chair of the board of governors of Wilfrid Laurier University.

Mr. Bowey is a retired partner of Deloitte LLP, where he held several leadership roles including chairman of the board of Deloitte Canada and being a member of Deloitte's global board of directors. Mr. Bowey has a BA in Economics from Colby College in Waterville, Maine and an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario, holds the ICD.D designation, and is a recipient of the Distinguished Governor Award from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.5 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2022 and over $7.9 billion in assets as at September 30, 2022.

