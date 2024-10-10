DEFINITY RELEASES ESTIMATE OF FINANCIAL IMPACT FROM CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today announced that catastrophe losses in the third quarter of 2024 would negatively impact operating income by approximately $170 million net of reinsurance recoveries, or approximately $1.09 per common share, net of taxes and reinsurance.

The table below provides a breakdown of the estimated catastrophe losses by line of business during the third quarter of 2024:

(in millions of Canadian dollars - unaudited) Amount Personal auto $17 Personal property $128 Commercial insurance $25 Total $170

Notable events in the quarter included a significant hailstorm in Alberta, severe rainstorms that led to flooding in Ontario and Quebec, and the Jasper wildfire. As a result of these events, we have fully utilized our catastrophe aggregate reinsurance treaty limit for 2024.

This assessment is based on information received from customers to date, as well as an analysis of exposures. In addition to the above, we incurred $4 million of Sonnet Alberta auto catastrophe losses which will be reported within exited lines.

"Wildfires, flooding, and storms across Canada have been devastating this year, but in times like these, our commitment to helping clients and communities thrive is more critical than ever," said Rowan Saunders, Definity's President and Chief Executive Officer. "With our enhanced catastrophe response capabilities, we continue to deliver outstanding support to our impacted customers as they rebuild and recover."

This announcement is further to Definity's August 26, 2024 announcement of its preliminary estimate of the financial impact arising from catastrophe losses in July and August 2024.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $4.3 billion in gross written premiums(1) for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 and over $3.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2024.

1 "Gross written premiums" is a supplementary financial measure composed of the total premiums for sale of insurance during a specified period including premiums assumed.

