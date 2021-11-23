Definity Opens the Market

Definity is a leading Canadian P&C insurer. As a multi-channel insurance company, Definity creates value by serving the evolving needs of customers. With strong roots dating back 150 years, its family of companies includes Economical Insurance, Sonnet Insurance, Petline Insurance, and Family Insurance Solutions. Definity companies offer innovative and competitive auto, property, pet, and business insurance in Canada. Its experienced leadership team and diverse capabilities give it a depth of expertise that's respected in the industry. Definity is building a better world by helping clients and communities adapt and thrive. Definity is making insurance better.

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: 120 Adelaide St. W. Toronto

