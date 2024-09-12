DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION TO HOST INAUGURAL INVESTOR DAY ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) will host its inaugural Investor Day event in Toronto on Thursday, September 19, 2024 with formal presentations by senior executives beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The event is expected to conclude by approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Definity is focused on its ambition to be one of Canada's leading and most innovative insurers and on its promise of making insurance better for its customers, employees, broker partners, and communities. Definity is delivering on its performance targets while maintaining a focus on its strategic objectives and disciplined financial management.

The event will feature presentations from:

Rowan Saunders , President & Chief Executive Officer , who will share details on Definity's strategy;

, who will share details on Definity's strategy; Paul MacDonald , Executive Vice President, Personal Insurance & Digital Channels , who will present how Definity intends to profitably scale in both the broker and direct channels;

, who will present how Definity intends to profitably scale in both the broker and direct channels; Fabian Richenberger , Executive Vice President, Commercial Insurance & Insurance Operations , who will outline how the company will continue to drive profitable growth across its commercial insurance business and provide details on the company's ongoing claims transformation; and

, who will outline how the company will continue to drive profitable growth across its commercial insurance business and provide details on the company's ongoing claims transformation; and Philip Mather , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will outline Definity's approach to capital deployment, including organic levers to enhance operating ROE and M&A readiness.

Additional members of the executive leadership team will be available during the Q&A sessions.

Board Chair John Bowey will also be in attendance.

A link to access the live webcast is available in the Events and Presentations section of Definity Financial Corporation's Investor Relations website. The video replay and transcript will be available following the event.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.3 billion in gross written premiums1 for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024 and over $3.0 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at June 30, 2024.

1 "Gross written premiums" is a supplementary financial measure composed of the total premiums for sale of insurance during a specified period including premiums assumed.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events and performance. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Such risks and uncertainties are included in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information" section of the Company's Q2-2024 Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 1, 2024 and the "Risk Management and Corporate Governance" sections of Definity's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, each of which is available on our web site at www.definityfinancial.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

