Definity Financial Corporation to announce fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on February 15, 2024 and hold its earnings conference call the following day

WATERLOO, ON, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the market close on Thursday, February 15, 2024, which will be made available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Friday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) where Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of senior management, will discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

The conference call is available by dialing 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392 (toll-free in North America). Please call ten minutes before the start of the call. To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/3GFwLNF to receive an instant automated call back.

The archived webcast will be available at www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations following the call. A replay of the call will also be available on February 16, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on February 23, 2024. To listen to the replay, call 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 (toll-free in North America), passcode 071354.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation is the parent holding company of one of the leading groups of property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.9 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 and approximately $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at September 30, 2023.

For further information: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]