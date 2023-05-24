DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION SUPPORTS LOCAL CLIMATE RESILIENCE THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH GREEN COMMUNITIES CANADA IN SUPPORT OF THE LIVING CITIES CANADA FUND

WATERLOO, ON, May 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) is proud to announce its partnership with Green Communities Canada, including a $500,000 contribution in support of the Living Cities Canada Fund.

The Living Cities Canada Fund is an initiative of Green Communities Canada that provides local partner organizations across the country with training, funding, and logistical support to engage their community, build public support, advance local policy, and implement equity-embedded green (natural) infrastructure projects where they are needed most. Green infrastructure solutions provide a variety of benefits to communities, including absorbing excess rainfall, cooling our communities, and serve as a buffer to protect Canadians from more frequent and severe extreme weather events.

Yesterday, Definity employees volunteered their time with one of Green Communities Canada's member organizations, Reep Green Solutions, to create a Pollinator Garden at the company's Head Office in Waterloo. Pollinator gardens support biodiversity by providing vital habitats for birds, bees, and other local pollinators.

In 2023, thanks to generous support from four funders including the Definity Insurance Foundation, Green Communities Canada is funding and supporting 25 community-led green infrastructure projects in cities across the country. These projects will engage hundreds of community members in building at least 5000m² of new urban green infrastructure in 21 different cities across Canada.

The Definity Insurance Foundation has provided funding for 14 of those projects, largely through the Fund's "Demonstrate Stream", which supports local partner organizations to implement smaller-scale, community-led green infrastructure projects, and prioritizes projects that serve and/or involve underserved and equity-deserving groups. Funded projects include de-paving, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, and re-naturalization projects happening in five provinces.

Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity says:

"This partnership with Green Communities Canada is an excellent demonstration of Definity living its purpose of helping our clients and communities adapt and thrive. Definity is building on a legacy that reflects a century and a half of serving Canadians through community giving. I'm so proud to see this legacy being further established through our partnership with Green Communities Canada and I look forward to seeing future initiatives come to life."

Brendan Seale, AVP and Head, Environment, Social and Governance at Definity says:

"Through our support for the Living Cities Canada Fund, Definity is investing in the well-being of our communities and fostering a culture of collaboration for sustainability. We are excited to bring this commitment to life by Definity providing employees with opportunities to contribute to their communities in meaningful ways. Our partnership with Green Communities Canada and Reep Green Solutions to create a pollinator garden at our head office is one example of community members supporting green infrastructure."

Brianna Salmon, GCC, Executive Director says:

Our new Living Cities Canada Fund supports and connects local leaders across the country who are making their communities greener, healthier, and more equitable. Not only will this program make cities more resilient to climate change, it will also ensure neighbourhoods that are most in need of green infrastructure are prioritized and that local residents are at the heart of climate justice solutions.

Patrick Gilbride, Associate Director, Reep Green Solutions says:

"We're excited to be one of the communities that will be able to take advantage of the Living Cities Canada Fund. The funding will provide the opportunity for us to engage people purposefully in a process to develop and enhance green infrastructure in our cities. The projects funded will have a genuine positive impact on people's lives and provide tangible examples of 'green solutions' to address climate change."

