DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION PUBLISHES ITS ANNUAL REPORT AND MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AND ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF BARBARA FRASER FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

WATERLOO, ON, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity ") (TSX: DFY) today announced that its 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are invited to register to attend and participate in the meeting, which will be held via webcast.

Definity announced that the management information circular in respect of its 2024 annual and special meeting of shareholders, along with the company's annual report, are available at www.definity.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

Definity also announced that Barbara Fraser will be retiring from the company's Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders on May 17, 2024.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Barbara for her significant contributions to the Board during her tenure, which has lasted over a decade. Definity has benefited greatly from her thoughtful perspectives and insights. We offer her our best wishes for the future," said John Bowey, chair of Definity's Board of Directors.

Please refer to Definity's 2024 management information circular for more information.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.0 billion in gross written premiums in 2023 and over $2.8 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2023.

