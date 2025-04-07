Definity Financial Corporation publishes its annual report and management information circular

WATERLOO, ON, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced that its 2024 Annual Report and its 2025 Management Information Circular are available at www.definity.com and www.sedarplus.ca.

The Annual Report outlines the expertise, capability, and resilience that Definity continues to deliver in a challenging operating environment.

"As I reflect on our track record as a public company, I see a compelling Canadian success story emerging — one where we consistently outperform against expectations and deliver on our commitments," said Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer at Definity. "Despite historic industry losses from severe weather events in 2024, the resilience of our business model and the commitment of our people enabled Definity to continue delivering on our promise to make insurance better for customers, broker partners, employees, and communities — all while generating robust results for shareholders."

The company's 2025 annual meeting of shareholders will be held on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders are invited to register to attend and participate in the meeting, which will be held via webcast.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.4 billion in gross written premiums in 2024 and over $3.3 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at December 31, 2024.

