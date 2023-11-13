Definity Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Rowan Saunders to hold virtual fireside chat with National Bank Financial

WATERLOO, ON, Nov. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Rowan Saunders, President and Chief Executive Officer of Definity Financial Corporation Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY), will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Jaeme Gloyn, Research Analyst, Diversified Financials, at National Bank Financial, and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A link to access the webcast live will be available following the event here: www.definityfinancial.com/English/investors/events-and-presentations

The full webcast replay will be archived on our website for 90 days.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $3.9 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023 and over $2.6 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at September 30, 2023.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

For further information: Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]; Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Affairs, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]