DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LARGEST CHARITABLE GIVING YEAR IN 150+ YEAR HISTORY

Definity announces $2 million in donations in most recent quarter, and more than $4 million expected in 2024

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) announced today the company has contributed $2 million in purpose-driven investments in the last quarter in support of climate resilience and equity-deserving groups, and is on track for the highest level of yearly charitable giving in its 150+ year history. This Giving Tuesday, and every day, Definity is committed to building a better world and supporting communities through a wide network of broker partners, employees, and community relationships.

The corporation is committed to donating 1% of Definity Insurance's net profit before taxes to support Canadian charities. As the company grows, its financial contributions to support communities have increased, with total 2024 giving set to exceed $4 million. This investment is primarily comprised of larger purpose-driven strategic partnerships and also includes a wide variety of broker endorsed contributions to local organizations in their communities.

"We strive to use the power of Definity's business to create positive change for people, communities, and the environment. We will continue to embrace sustainability, foster a culture of collaboration, and invest in the wellbeing of our communities to create immediate impact and long-term value for all of our stakeholders," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "We are proud to partner with organizations that share the goal of building a better world."

In support of Definity's purpose – building a better world by helping clients and communities adapt and thrive – corporate partnerships have been renewed with ALUS, Green Communities Canada, and Windmill Microlending.

ALUS engages farmers and ranchers in creating nature-based solutions on their land to build climate resilience and enhance biodiversity for the benefit of communities and future generations. Definity's funding supports the growth of the ALUS network and the creation of more acres of nature adjacent to productive farmland.

engages farmers and ranchers in creating nature-based solutions on their land to build climate resilience and enhance biodiversity for the benefit of communities and future generations. Definity's funding supports the growth of the ALUS network and the creation of more acres of nature adjacent to productive farmland. Green Communities Canada is a national non-profit that supports grassroots-led climate action through leadership, connection, training, and funding. Definity's funding helped to establish the Living Cities Canada Fund, enabling community green infrastructure projects across Canada to be developed and scaled.

is a national non-profit that supports grassroots-led climate action through leadership, connection, training, and funding. Definity's funding helped to establish the Living Cities Canada Fund, enabling community green infrastructure projects across to be developed and scaled. Windmill Microlending is a charity offering affordable loans to help skilled immigrants and refugees achieve career success. Definity's funding supports Windmill's Impact Fund, enabling support for the organization's growing client base of newcomers to Canada .

"Definity is focused on enabling climate-ready communities through adaptation and resilience and driving more equitable outcomes in society. We're proud to continue supporting ALUS, Green Communities Canada, and Windmill Microlending, and to create several new relationships that are aligned to our purpose of building a better world by helping clients and communities adapt and thrive," said Brendan Seale, AVP, Environmental, Social, and Governance at Definity.

Other charitable organizations supported in the most recent quarter include:

Climate Resilience Infrastructure Project

Academy for Sustainable Innovation

Learning Enrichment Foundation

Centre for Environmental Leadership in Canada

$80,000 in broker-endorsed contributions to hyper-local organizations

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $4.4 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended September 30, 2024 and approximately $3.1 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at September 30, 2024.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, VP, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]