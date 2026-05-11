New Definity national survey shows a clear majority of Canadians believe insurers should play a leading role in climate adaptation and risk prevention

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation (TSX: DFY) today released its 2025 Sustainability Report and Public Accountability Statement. The report details Definity's performance and progress across its core areas of Adapting to the Changing Climate, Enabling a Thriving Workforce, Building Resilient Business Practices, and Fostering Strategic Relationships. The reports are available on the Sustainability section of the Company's website.

Report highlights (CNW Group/Definity Financial Corporation)

This report highlights efforts to support climate adaptation and resilience, promote equity, and drive innovation to strengthen the insurance industry and make insurance better. Sustainability is embedded across the business at Definity, using catastrophe modelling, claims data, and loss trends to refine underwriting approaches, inform product redevelopment, and enhance risk mitigation strategies. This year's report is supported by findings from the new Definity 2026 Climate Resilience and Adaptation national survey, which demonstrates a clear mandate for insurer-led action on climate and sustainability.

"As we have done for many years, Definity continued to make a positive impact for our clients and communities throughout 2025 by delivering on our climate change and social impact commitments," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "Findings from the new Definity 2026 Climate Resilience and Adaptation national survey make the mandate clear: 81% of Canadian insurance shoppers expect their providers to actively help them reduce risk and prevent losses. We are confident that our strategic focus is directly aligned with what Canadians need and we are dedicated to being the partner they can count on in a changing world."

Highlights from the 2025 report and the survey include:

Adapting to the Changing Climate: A substantial majority of Canadian insurance shoppers surveyed are worried about the financial and physical threats of climate change, with 70% concerned about personal safety and property damage from climate-related events. Definity has investments, partnerships, and key actions that have supported mitigation by:

Investing in climate science and research, co-funding the ClimACT Research Chair at Université du Québec à Montréal to advance climate risk modelling and adaptation research

Continuing to advance adaptation and resilience policy through a leadership role in Climate Proof Canada, a cross-sector coalition advocating for a more disaster-resilient economy and society

During the 2025 wildfires, Definity's property claims groups supported approximately 500 wildfire claims. Of those customers supported by the property CAT team, 71% were advocates, likely to recommend Definity to a friend or colleague based on their experience

Outperforming our interim operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions target of -30%, achieving an approximate 36% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions compared to our 2019 base year

Enabling a Thriving Workforce: A strong, inclusive culture is the foundation for executing clear actions that demonstrate genuine commitments to Canadians.

Advanced representation goals, with 29% of vice-president and executive leadership team roles held by individuals who self-identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, LGBTQ+, and/or persons with disabilities, outperforming our target of 15%

Building Resilient Business Practices: according to the survey, more than half of Canadian insurance shoppers (56%) would switch to an insurance partner who is transparent and committed to sustainability. Definity demonstrated this commitment to transparency and resilient practices with key actions:

Modernized personal property products, including the redesign of the Green Coverage Enhancement Endorsement, which provides up to $10,000 per loss for upgrades such as hail- and wind-resistant roofing, fire-resistant materials, backflow valves, sump pumps, and foundation waterproofing

Continued embedding evolving climate risk insights into underwriting appetite, pricing, and portfolio management across personal and commercial lines

Updated underwriting guidelines after thorough due diligence and risk assessment, enabling Definity to now provide coverage for some of the largest mass timber projects in Canada – a lower carbon construction method

Earned the award for Best Sustainability Reporting (Mid-Cap) for the second consecutive year at the IR Impact Awards, recognizing excellence in investor relations and ESG transparency across Canada

Fostering Strategic Relationships: With a purpose to help clients and communities adapt and thrive, Definity views insurance as more than financial protection -- it is a foundation for resilience that supports Canadians as they prepare for, respond to, and recover from life's unexpected events.

Contributed a record $5.3 million to community programs supporting climate resilience and economic inclusion – the largest amount of community investments in the company's 155 year history

Trained more than 800 broker partners through the Protecting Clients Against Floods and Wildfires course, equipping them to better advise clients on evolving climate risks

course, equipping them to better advise clients on evolving climate risks Partnered with leading academic institutions to advance climate science and sustainable building. This includes co-funding the ClimACT Research Chair at Université du Québec à Montréal to advance climate risk modelling

Supported Dalhousie University's Mass Timber Project with a $300,000 contribution to aid the development of a prefabricated modular mass timber housing prototype, advancing the industry's understanding of sustainable, climate-resilient construction

The Public Accountability Statement of The Dominion of Canada General Insurance Company, Definity Insurance Company of Canada and St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company (Canada Branch) is also available upon request.

The Definity 2026 Climate Resilience and Adaptation national survey was conducted from March 25 to 28, 2026 by Sonnet's Business Intelligence using Medallia panel. 1,500 Canadian Auto/ home insurance shoppers between the ages of 21 and 64 were interviewed.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity", which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with approximately $6.3 billion in gross written premiums (pro forma with the Travelers Transaction) for the 12 months ended March 31, 2026 and approximately $4.1 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2026.

SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation

Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, AVP, Corporate Communication, (C) 226-753-1130, [email protected]