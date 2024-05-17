DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

WATERLOO, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD 93,185,845 99.98 % 18,086 0.02 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST John Bowey 92,042,804 98.97 % 955,346 1.03 % Elizabeth DelBianco 91,175,077 98.04 % 1,823,073 1.96 % Daniel Fortin 92,978,493 99.98 % 19,657 0.02 % Dick Freeborough 92,382,093 99.34 % 616,057 0.66 % Sabrina Geremia 92,952,552 99.95 % 45,598 0.05 % Micheál J. Kelly 75,889,814 81.60 % 17,108,336 18.40 % Robert McFarlane 92,979,808 99.98 % 18,342 0.02 % Adrian Mitchell 90,005,088 96.78 % 2,993,062 3.22 % Susan Monteith 92,958,271 99.95 % 42,869 0.05 % Rowan Saunders 92,072,913 99.01 % 925,237 0.99 % Edouard Schmid 90,855,808 97.70 % 2,142,342 2.30 % Michael Stramaglia 89,946,392 96.72 % 3,051,758 3.28 %

Ratification and Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 90,214,697 97.01 % 2,783,453 2.99 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST 91,852,770 98.77 % 1,145,380 1.23 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.1 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024 and over $2.9 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2024.

