DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

Definity Financial Corporation

May 17, 2024, 15:00 ET

WATERLOO, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows: 

Appointment of Auditor

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES WITHHELD

% WITHHELD

93,185,845

99.98 %

18,086

0.02 %

Election of Directors

NOMINEE 

VOTES FOR 

% FOR 

VOTES AGAINST 

% AGAINST 

John Bowey

92,042,804

98.97 %

955,346

1.03 %

Elizabeth DelBianco

91,175,077

98.04 %

1,823,073

1.96 %

Daniel Fortin

92,978,493

99.98 %

19,657

0.02 %

Dick Freeborough

92,382,093

99.34 %

616,057

0.66 %

Sabrina Geremia

92,952,552

99.95 %

45,598

0.05 %

Micheál J. Kelly

75,889,814

81.60 %

17,108,336

18.40 %

Robert McFarlane

92,979,808

99.98 %

18,342

0.02 %

Adrian Mitchell

90,005,088

96.78 %

2,993,062

3.22 %

Susan Monteith

92,958,271

99.95 %

42,869

0.05 %

Rowan Saunders

92,072,913

99.01 %

925,237

0.99 %

Edouard Schmid

90,855,808

97.70 %

2,142,342

2.30 %

Michael Stramaglia

89,946,392

96.72 %

3,051,758

3.28 %

Ratification and Approval of the Shareholder Rights Plan

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

90,214,697

97.01 %

2,783,453

2.99 %

Non-binding advisory vote on approach to executive compensation

VOTES FOR

% FOR

VOTES AGAINST

% AGAINST

91,852,770

98.77 %

1,145,380

1.23 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation (which includes its subsidiaries where the context so requires) is one of the leading property and casualty insurers in Canada, with over $4.1 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2024 and over $2.9 billion in equity attributable to common shareholders as at March 31, 2024.

