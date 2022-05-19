DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

May 19, 2022, 16:01 ET
WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2022.
Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:
|
NOMINEE
|
VOTES FOR
|
% FOR
|
VOTES
|
% WITHHELD
|
John Bowey
|
97,002,735
|
99.68%
|
311,906
|
0.32%
|
Elizabeth DelBianco
|
96,517,841
|
99.18%
|
796,800
|
0.82%
|
Daniel Fortin
|
97,296,435
|
99.98%
|
18,206
|
0.02%
|
Barbara Fraser
|
97,156,782
|
99.84%
|
157,859
|
0.16%
|
Dick Freeborough
|
96,496,758
|
99.16%
|
817,883
|
0.84%
|
Sabrina Geremia
|
97,295,241
|
99.98%
|
19,400
|
0.02%
|
Micheál J. Kelly
|
95,583,012
|
98.22%
|
1,731,629
|
1.78%
|
Robert McFarlane
|
96,518,811
|
99.18%
|
795,830
|
0.82%
|
Adrian Mitchell
|
97,292,381
|
99.98%
|
22,260
|
0.02%
|
Susan Monteith
|
96,668,956
|
99.34%
|
645,685
|
0.66%
|
Rowan Saunders
|
96,541,981
|
99.21%
|
772,660
|
0.79%
|
Edouard Schmid
|
96,549,427
|
99.21%
|
765,214
|
0.79%
|
Michael Stramaglia
|
96,390,002
|
99.05%
|
924,639
|
0.95%
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Definity Financial Corporation is incorporated under the Insurance Companies Act (Canada), and is the parent company of Definity Insurance Company, Family Insurance Solutions Inc., Petline Insurance Company, and Sonnet Insurance Company.
Definity Financial Corporation, through Definity Insurance and Family Insurance Solutions, distributes property and casualty insurance through a wide network of broker partners, and directly to consumers through Sonnet Insurance and Petline Insurance.
SOURCE Definity Financial Corporation
For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, Director, Corporate Affairs, (C) 416-986-9360, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]
