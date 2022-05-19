DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE 

VOTES FOR 

% FOR 

VOTES
WITHHELD 

% WITHHELD 

John Bowey

97,002,735

99.68%

311,906

0.32%

Elizabeth DelBianco

96,517,841

99.18%

796,800

0.82%

Daniel Fortin

97,296,435

99.98%

18,206

0.02%

Barbara Fraser

97,156,782

99.84%

157,859

0.16%

Dick Freeborough

96,496,758

99.16%

817,883

0.84%

Sabrina Geremia

97,295,241

99.98%

19,400

0.02%

Micheál J. Kelly

95,583,012

98.22%

1,731,629

1.78%

Robert McFarlane

96,518,811

99.18%

795,830

0.82%

Adrian Mitchell

97,292,381

99.98%

22,260

0.02%

Susan Monteith

96,668,956

99.34%

645,685

0.66%

Rowan Saunders

96,541,981

99.21%

772,660

0.79%

Edouard Schmid

96,549,427

99.21%

765,214

0.79%

Michael Stramaglia

96,390,002

99.05%

924,639

0.95%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation is incorporated under the Insurance Companies Act (Canada), and is the parent company of Definity Insurance Company, Family Insurance Solutions Inc., Petline Insurance Company, and Sonnet Insurance Company.

Definity Financial Corporation, through Definity Insurance and Family Insurance Solutions, distributes property and casualty insurance through a wide network of broker partners, and directly to consumers through Sonnet Insurance and Petline Insurance.

For further information: Media inquiries: Sarah Attwells, Director, Corporate Affairs, (C) 416-986-9360, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435-5568, [email protected]

