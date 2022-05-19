DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ITS 2022 ANNUAL MEETING RESULTS

WATERLOO, ON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 19, 2022.

Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

NOMINEE VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES

WITHHELD % WITHHELD John Bowey 97,002,735 99.68% 311,906 0.32% Elizabeth DelBianco 96,517,841 99.18% 796,800 0.82% Daniel Fortin 97,296,435 99.98% 18,206 0.02% Barbara Fraser 97,156,782 99.84% 157,859 0.16% Dick Freeborough 96,496,758 99.16% 817,883 0.84% Sabrina Geremia 97,295,241 99.98% 19,400 0.02% Micheál J. Kelly 95,583,012 98.22% 1,731,629 1.78% Robert McFarlane 96,518,811 99.18% 795,830 0.82% Adrian Mitchell 97,292,381 99.98% 22,260 0.02% Susan Monteith 96,668,956 99.34% 645,685 0.66% Rowan Saunders 96,541,981 99.21% 772,660 0.79% Edouard Schmid 96,549,427 99.21% 765,214 0.79% Michael Stramaglia 96,390,002 99.05% 924,639 0.95%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Definity Financial Corporation is incorporated under the Insurance Companies Act (Canada), and is the parent company of Definity Insurance Company, Family Insurance Solutions Inc., Petline Insurance Company, and Sonnet Insurance Company.

Definity Financial Corporation, through Definity Insurance and Family Insurance Solutions, distributes property and casualty insurance through a wide network of broker partners, and directly to consumers through Sonnet Insurance and Petline Insurance.

