DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMMITMENT TO ACHIEVE NET-ZERO OPERATIONS AND INVESTMENTS BY 2040

WATERLOO, ON, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) is announcing its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions for both its operations and investments by 2040 or sooner. The multi-channel property & casualty insurer is pledging to support the transition to a net-zero future. To meet its commitment, Definity has established interim targets to chart its progress against these objectives.

Definity aims to build a better world by helping clients and communities adapt and thrive. A key element of this purpose is acknowledging the company's responsibility and defining its role in addressing the climate crisis. The targets announced today are a crucial part of Definity's enterprise climate change commitment and its strategy which sets out the following priorities:

Offering insurance products and services that help reduce the impacts of climate change on our clients and communities

Identifying and managing climate-related risks across the enterprise

Reducing the direct climate impacts of our operations

Managing climate-related risks and opportunities for our investments

Advocating for a just and resilient net-zero emissions future

Disclosing our progress in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

"We know the real consequences of climate change for Canadians," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO of Definity. "In our business as a leading property and casualty insurer, we come face-to-face with its increasingly frequent and severe impacts. We have a responsibility to address our own contributions to climate change so that we can continue to serve Canadians with integrity and accountability."

Definity has established the following targets:

Net-zero emissions from operations by 2040 or sooner

Inclusive of all Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions



Definity will take an active approach to reducing the carbon intensity of its day-to-day business, including natural gas and electricity consumption in buildings, fleet vehicles and more



Interim targets: -30% by 2025 and -50% by 2030 relative to a 2019 baseline

Net-zero emissions from investments by 2040 or sooner

Inclusive of emissions associated with listed equities and corporate bonds



Future guidance for measuring and reporting financed emissions of these and other relevant asset classes is intended to be adopted as appropriate



Definity will take an investment approach to reduce the greenhouse gas intensity of the portfolio while seeking to maximize risk-adjusted returns



Interim targets: -30% by 2025 and -65% by 2030 on an intensity basis, relative to a 2020 baseline

Definity has committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and will submit its climate targets to SBTi to be validated in terms of the levels that the latest climate science deems necessary to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-Industrial levels.

Definity encourages other organizations to develop ambitious strategies aligned to the goals of the Paris Agreement, to halve their emissions by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Definity will continue to develop its underwriting strategy to support these objectives and will advocate and partner with counterparties – particularly in emissions intensive sectors – to achieve these shared goals.

Note: Net-zero refers to reducing human-caused greenhouse gas emissions as close to zero as possible, with any remaining emissions to be matched with an equivalent amount of emissions removed from the atmosphere using technological or nature-based solutions.

