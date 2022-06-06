DEFINITY FINANCIAL CORPORATION ADDED TO S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX

WATERLOO, ON, June 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Definity Financial Corporation ("Definity") (TSX: DFY) today announced that S&P Dow Jones Canadian Index Services has confirmed that Definity's common shares will be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index, the headline index and principal benchmark for the Canadian equity markets.

"We are very pleased to be included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index in our first year as a publicly traded company. This inclusion has the potential to enhance market visibility and help further broaden our investor base," said Rowan Saunders, President and CEO, Definity. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank our investors for their support of our strategy. I would also like to congratulate all of our employees for helping us reach another important milestone."

Definity's common shares will also be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Dividend Index. All changes will be effective prior to market open on Monday, June 20, 2022.

About Definity Financial Corporation

Definity Financial Corporation is the parent company to some of Canada's most long-standing and innovative multi-channel, property and casualty insurance companies and distributors, including Economical Insurance, Sonnet Insurance, Family Insurance Solutions, and Petline Insurance. Definity had over $3.3 billion in gross written premiums for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022 and over $7.5 billion in assets as at March 31, 2022.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada, which reflects Definity's current expectations regarding future events, including statements concerning the inclusion of Definity securities in certain investment indices. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Definity's control. Results could differ materially from those projected herein. Definity does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information: Media inquiries: Mathieu Genest, Manager, Public and Media Relations, (C) 647-224-8975, [email protected]; Investor inquiries: Dennis Westfall, Head, Investor Relations, (C) 416-435 5568, [email protected]