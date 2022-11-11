TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - This morning, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, Jeff Musson, Executive Director of Coding for Veterans and his team, and members of HMCS York joined Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO of Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head of Capital Formation, to open the market. This event was held in honour of Remembrance Day, and to highlight the value that Canada's military veterans can bring to companies in Canada's tech sector.

Defence Minister Anita Anand and Coding for Veterans Open the TSX Market on Remembrance Day 2022

The opening raised awareness of the important work of Coding for Veterans – an organization that enables Canadian military veterans' transition to the Canadian technology sector. In particular, Coding For Veterans offers an intensive 8-month online program in partnership with the University of Ottawa, that provides graduating military veterans with job-ready training and certification in software development and cyber security. For CAF veterans who qualify, program tuition is fully paid for by Veterans Affairs Canada.

Remembrance Day is an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of past and present Canadian Armed Forces members – and to highlight efforts to ensure their meaningful employment in the tech sector after they leave the military.

Quotes:

"Coding for Veterans plays an integral role in empowering our Canadian Armed Forces members. By giving CAF veterans the training and tools that they need to succeed in the technology sector, Coding for Veterans helps our people move from excellence in uniform to excellence in cyberspace. I sincerely thank Coding for Veterans for its important work, and reaffirm our commitment to supporting our veterans, CAF members, and military families on Remembrance Day."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

