Deere, UAW begin negotiations on labor agreement

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace, and Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW) have started negotiations on a new labor agreement. The current six-year master agreement covers approximately 10,100 production and maintenance employees at 12 Deere facilities and expires on Oct.1.

In Iowa, the facilities are Davenport Works, Des Moines Works, Dubuque Works, Ottumwa Works, and Waterloo Works, including Tractor and Cab Assembly, Engine Works, and the Foundry. In Illinois, the facilities are Harvester Works in East Moline, North American Parts Distribution Center in Milan, and the Seeding Group and Cylinder Division in Moline. In Kansas, there is one facility, Coffeyville Works.

A separate agreement also is being negotiated to cover nearly 100 production and maintenance employees at Deere parts facilities in Denver and Atlanta.

Over its history, Deere has worked constructively with organized labor to provide competitive compensation and rewarding careers allowing employees, their families, and communities to prosper.

"We are proud of the nearly 80 years of collaboration with our employees and the UAW," Brad Morris, vice president for labor relations at Deere & Company, said. "We look forward to honoring the contributions of our employees through the bargaining process and reaching an agreement that demonstrates a vision for our shared success — and the success of all those who rely on us — well into the future."

