Deere recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies

MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is one of the World's Most Ethical Companies according to the Ethisphere Institute, which today announced its annual ranking of companies with highly ethical business practices.

The Ethisphere Institute has recognized Deere as one of the world's most ethical businesses 13 times since first starting its annual ranking over 10 years ago. This year, 130 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries.

"Integrity is a core value at John Deere and has been critical to our company's long history of success," said John May, chief executive officer at Deere & Company. "We remain committed to upholding the highest ethical standards and maintaining our reputation for doing business the right way."

The Ethisphere Institute assesses company performance across five categories:

Ethics and compliance

Culture of ethics

Corporate citizenship and responsibility

Governance

Leadership and reputation

"This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good," said Timothy Erblich, Ethisphere's chief executive officer.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is a world leader in providing advanced products and services and is committed to the success of customers whose work is linked to the land - those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world's dramatically increasing need for food, fuel, shelter and infrastructure. Since 1837, John Deere has delivered innovative products of superior quality built on a tradition of integrity. For more information, visit John Deere at its worldwide website at www.JohnDeere.com.

SOURCE Deere & Company

For further information: Ken Golden, Director, Global Public Relations 309-765-5678, http://www.deere.com

Related Links

http://www.deere.com

