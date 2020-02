MOLINE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.76 per share on common stock, payable May 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

