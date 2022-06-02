DeepMarkit Welcomes Added Validation of its Business Model as Venture Capital Firms Lead US$70 Million Investment in Recent Industry Deal

VC Firms Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst and Samsung Next, to name a few, backed the latest large deal that is drawing attention to the carbon credit industry

Flowcarbon's ability to raise US$70 Million demonstrates a growing level of interest the tokenization of carbon credits and is expected to facilitate the evolution of the already large asset class

The voluntary carbon market is growing and is believed to be one of the best solutions to reduce global CO 2 emissions

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to spotlight the recent US$70 Million financing by Flowcarbon Inc. ("Flowcarbon") (the "Financing") as it further validates the tokenization of the carbon credit industry that DeepMarkit has been pursuing since the inception of its wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp., and the development of its MintCarbon.io platform. The Financing have given a boost to the emerging industry as well as DeepMarkit's credibility via its plan to increase the transparency of the historically opaque carbon credit markets, all while combating climate change.

Bringing carbon credits on-chain adds major efficiencies to the market, enabling individuals and corporations to internalize the cost of emissions, reducing negative externalities that are currently socialized, and ultimately incentivizing more sustainable practices.1 The world's economies are projecting that voluntary carbon markets are one of the best solutions to reduce CO 2 emissions.2 It is also apparent that stakeholders are showing immense interest in carbon market investing, which is expected to only add to the growth of the industry.2 With substantial interest from around the world and a high expected growth trajectory, the Company is focused on decentralizing the fight against climate change while working to generate positive returns on investment for shareholders over the long term.

Flowcarbon is a carbon credit start-up that was co-founded by Adam Neumann – the former CEO of WeWork Inc. – and his wife Rebekah Neumann, along with its CEO Dana Gibber and two others – Caroline Klatt and Ilan Stern. Flowcarbon operates in the voluntary carbon market with Web3, focusing on influencing the blockchain to scale climate change solutions. Despite part of the Financing being sourced from the sale of Flowcarbon's carbon-backed token, Goddess Nature Token, the amount of capital raised shows that investors strongly believe in the modernization of the carbon credit market. Venture capital firms that participated the Financing include:

Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm known as a16z, is a venture capital firm that supports entrepreneurs focused on building the future through technology. It was founded in Silicon Valley in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz ;

and ; General Catalyst Partners, founded in 2000, is a venture capital company that invests and partners with companies that it believes will create a long-lasting and positive impact on the world;

Samsung Next, a venture capital and private equity company founded in 2012, invests in bold and ambitious founders while striving to make a difference in the world; as well as

Other investors including Invesco Private Capital, 166 2nd Financial Services, Sam and Ashley Levinson , Kevin Turen , RSE Ventures and Allegory Labs LLC.

"The recent US$70 million Financing further validates the industry and the specific utility of minting carbon credits into NFTs on the blockchain," said Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO of DeepMarkit. "A deal like this is significant and demonstrates that there is a long list of individuals, venture capitalists and companies like DeepMarkit that believe in using technology and smart contracts to help reduce CO 2 emissions and create a better future for our world," added Mr. Sundher.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

