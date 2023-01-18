DeepMarkit to Launch A.I. Business Segment

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP) a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, is pleased to announce the formation of wholly owned subsidiary, DeepMarkit AI Corp. (the "Subsidiary"), which plans to focus on exploring, developing and partnering or investing in innovative and value add Artificial Intelligence ("AI")-based technologies.

The Subsidiary expects to explore a wide range of AI-related opportunities, including machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and more. The company is currently considering several potential targets, including start-ups and established companies, as well as investing in internal R&D projects which may complement DeepMarkit's proprietary carbon offset minting platform, MintCarbon.io.

Management Commentary

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of DeepMarkit Corp. comments, "ChatGPT's recent splash in the AI industry was quickly followed by a Microsoft investment of US$10 billion into the company, placing its valuation at USD $29 billion1, sending a clear signal of A.I.'s strategic and competitive importance.

With the creation of DeepMarkit AI Corp., we are thrilled to be branching out into the transformative world of Artificial Intelligence, whose applications and uses are seemingly endless. AI is being used to enhance technology and processes in climate, healthcare, defense, security, image and video, data compression, copy writing, data management and more.

The Company believes AI is in its early stages and has the potential to revolutionize all business. Through DeepMarkit AI Corp., we plan to focus on identifying and developing new technologies to drive growth and innovation on behalf of our shareholders."

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to planned updates and statements relating to the Company's business and corporate plans including but not limited to the formation of a subsidiary company focused on AI technologies, expectations concerning the subsidiary's business model, exploration for A.I. opportunities and delivering growth and innovation for shareholders. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A in respect of the period ended September 30, 2022 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

