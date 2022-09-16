DeepMarkit to Co-Host Climate Week Blockchain Summit with Flowcarbon in New York City

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

The Company will also Attend the North America Climate Summit 2022 Organized by IETA from September 20-22 During Climate Week in New York City

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") ( TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, announces that it is sponsoring and will co-host the Climate Week Blockchain Summit (the "CW Blockchain Summit") on September 20th, which is an event organized by Flowcarbon to occur during Climate Week New York City 2022 ("Climate Week 2022"). Members of the DeepMarkit team will also attend the North America Climate Summit (the "NACS") organized by the International Emissions Trading Association ("IETA") in partnership with International Carbon Action Partnership ("ICAP").

To book a business meeting with the DeepMarkit team while they are in New York City for Climate Week, interested parties should contact Eric Entz, Director of Corporate Development, at [email protected].

The CW Blockchain Summit is a one-day event being hosted by Flowcarbon as well as dClimate and features exclusive leadership panels, keynote speakers, a happy hour event and a dinner. DeepMarkit and Flowcarbon successfully co-hosted a similar event in Paris earlier this year, with a similar focus on climate change and carbon markets.

The CW Blockchain Summit is to be held on September 20th at Project Farmhouse, which is a sustainable event center that encompasses eco-conscious living at its finest and allows attendees to explore environmental issues through food, horticulture and arts. Guests are encouraged to mingle and network throughout the event.

The NACS is scheduled to take place at the Westin New York at Times Square from September 20-22nd, with the first day reserved for private meetings. It is a forum to observe and understand the world's net zero landscape and clean growth opportunities. Throughout the NACS, interactive sessions and workshops will be held and, on September 21st, an IETA members nightcap reception will also take place.

Climate Week New York City 2022 is the biggest climate event in the world taking place from September 19-25 across New York City. Climate Week 2022 partners and sponsors include the Climate Group, Estee Lauder Companies, The Climate Pledge, Johnson and Johnson, Google, FedEx, and much more.1 The DeepMarkit team expect to benefit from experiencing Climate Week 2022 by strengthening existing relationships and sourcing new business development opportunities. More information about Climate Week 2022 can be found on its website: https://www.climateweeknyc.org.

Management Commentary

"Events like Climate Week 2022 bring together people from all over the world with the common goal of doing something about climate change in order to protect our planet. It is an honour to be a part of the CW Blockchain Summit and it will also be great to attend the NACS. We are looking forward to engaging with countless attendees and speakers alike," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO

Web: www.deepmarkit.com/

Twitter: @DeepMarkit









