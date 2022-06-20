DeepMarkit to Attend Fourth Annual NFT NYC Event from June 20-23, 2022

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

The Company's Representatives are Attending the Event in New York City with the Goals of Making Connections, Growing the MintCarbon.io User Base and Learning About New Opportunities in the Carbon-Based Areas of the NFT Industry

CALGARY, AB, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce that certain representatives of the Company will be attending the 4th Annual "NFT NYC" Industry Event from June 20-23rd, 2022, in New York City ("NFT NYC" or the "Event"). The Event will be held in person with over 1,500 expert speakers, a variety of NFT-related topic discussions and an awards ceremony. NFT NYC 2022 is supported by one of DeepMarkit's key service providers, Polygon (Studios), as well as MoonPay.

NFT NYC is held annually for individuals, companies, brands, artists and others to collaborate, and encourage innovation in the world of NFTs. The Event will explore NFT-related art, brands, collectibles, data, fashion, films, investments, music, real estate, and more. It will be held across seven venues located in New York City over three days, including Radio City Music Hall, New York Marriot Marquis, Palladium Times Square, The Edison Ballroom, The Edison Rooftop, The Town Hall and Margaritaville Resort Times Square. Some of the speakers that are due to share their ideas at the Event include, Aaron Albano of MINGs Music Enterprises LLC, Adam Jeffcoat of Studio NX, Aiden Smith of Genzio, Garrett Brill of G-Link and Alexis King Wilson of Spotify. More information about NFT NYC can be found by visiting the following URL: https://www.nft.nyc/

"We are keen for some of DeepMarkit's business development representatives to attend NFT NYC. To be able to meet with a wide range of potential new counterparties, learn from many of the most innovative minds in the world, and challenge ourselves as a member of the NFT community to help reduce carbon emissions and create a better world, is a great opportunity," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

