DeepMarkit Successfully Tokenizes 150,000 Carbon Offsets for Will Solutions

The Company and Will Solutions also Announce the Upcoming Airdrop of 1,500

of Will Solutions' Carbon Offsets to Eligible MintCarbon.io Users

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, announces that it has successfully completed the tokenization of 150,000 carbon offsets (the "Tokenization Event") into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") for Will Solutions Inc. ("Will Solutions" or the "Client") via its MintCarbon.io platform (the "Platform"). DeepMarkit also announces that Will Solutions has scheduled an airdrop event (the "Will Airdrop") on November 23, 2022 of 1,500 of its recently minted carbon offset NFTs at no cost to eligible Platform users.

Tokenization Summary

The Tokenization Event marked the successful completion of the purchase order previously announced by the Company on August 16, 2022 and regarding the Tokenization Event itself on November 1, 2022. Will Solutions was granted access to the Platform to complete the minting process for the 150,000 NFTs, which was part of DeepMarkit's 'early adopter' pilot program.

The Client, as both owner of the carbon offsets and the certifying registry, maintained independence in the certification process and engaged in third-party verification to monitor and ensure rigor, compliance and alignment with the methodology. To verify the carbon offsets, Will Solutions relied on SCS Global Services.

Upcoming Airdrop

An airdrop, as background information in this context, is the costless dispersion of a cryptocurrency, NFT or other token to users' digital wallets. In the blockchain industry, an airdrop is often conducted to promote a new product or service. There are generally two types of airdrops – a standard airdrop is conducted upon the user's completion of a certain basic task, while an exclusive airdrop is conducted to reward a user for their long-term loyalty. The NFT-based Will Airdrop combines elements of both types.

Registration for the Will Airdrop is set to open on November 16, 2022 and close on November 22, 2022. The carbon offset NFTs being distributed are expected to be delivered to users on November 23, 2022. Registration is open to anyone, however, users that have completed one or more of the following activities by November 11 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time will be prioritized with respect to their eligibility to claim offsets for as long as they remain available:

Hold at least 1 BCT (Toucan Base Carbon Tonne) in their wallet; or

Hold at least 1 NCT (Toucan Nature Carbon Tonne) in their wallet; or

Hold at least 50 sKlima (Staked Klima); or

Have retired credits on Klima DAO.

A user can verify if their wallet meets the criteria once registration is open. Any user that does not meet the criteria will be able to connect their wallet to the Platform and register for the chance to be included in the Will Airdrop. A user that receives an active carbon offset NFT via the Airdrop will be able to retire it on the Platform. By doing so, they will receive a colourful NFT as proof of retirement. More information about the Will Airdrop can be found via the following webpage: https://mintcarbon.io/nfts/17.

To access and learn more about Will Solutions' project(s) and offset-backed NFTs on the Platform, interested parties can visit the following webpage: https://mintcarbon.io/projects/will-quebec-sustainable-community.

Management Commentary

"Successfully minting 150,000 carbon offsets into NFTs for Will Solutions via MintCarbon.io sets us apart from the competition and supports our view that DeepMarkit is a leader in the industry," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "We are also anticipating that the imminent and innovative Will Airdrop will be as exciting for our users as it is for us. Will Solutions is a great collaborator and we look forward to combining our complementary areas of expertise to advance the carbon offset space even further," added Mr. Sundher.

ABOUT WILL SOLUTIONS

Will Solutions Inc. is a private Canadian company, certified B Corp., whose head office is based in Beloeil, QC. The company is active in the Voluntary Carbon Markets (VCM) sector through its Sustainable Community. Will Solutions has a social philosophy founded on sharing. It is based on two major axes: democratizing access to carbon credits by pooling local GHG reduction projects carried out by SMEs, municipalities and NPOs (cluster), and returning as much money as possible to these partners following the sale of carbon credits by Will Solutions. Will Solutions has been carbon neutral since 2007 and is committed to returning 10% of its net profit to community projects and initiatives supporting sustainable development. Will Solutions' position on tokenization can be found here.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

