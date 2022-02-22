DeepMarkit Shares to Resume Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on February 23, 2022

(TSXV: MKT, OTC: MKTDF)

The Resumption of Trading Follows the Completion of its Previously Announced Acquisition of First Carbon Corp. and Up-Sized Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF), a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability, is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company ("DeepMarkit Shares") have been approved to resume trading under the stock ticker symbol "MKT" on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Trading in DeepMarkit Shares was halted pending final approval from the Exchange for the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding common shares of First Carbon Corp. ("FCC") as well as its non-brokered private placement offering of units, both of which were completed on Friday, February 18, 2022.

To coincide with the resumption of trading, DeepMarkit has updated its website with new information about the Company and FCC, DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, including but not limited to a new investor relations area with updated presentation and other downloadable materials, which can all be viewed at www.deepmarkit.com. Readers interested in learning more about FCC can visit www.firstcarboncorp.com or learning more about FCC's MintCarbon platform can visit www.mintcarbon.io. The Company's social media profiles can be found by following "@DeepMarkit", "@FirstCarbonCo" and "@MintCarbon" on Twitter, on Facebook by liking the DeepMarkitCorp page, on LinkedIn by following the DeepMarkit page and by joining the MintCarbon channel on Discord, among others.

Subsequent to the resumption of trading on the TSXV, the Company is planning to pursue options to increase the liquidity of DeepMarkit Shares in Europe as well as in the United States, to complement its previous receipt from the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC") of DTC Eligibility for the trading of its shares as a Pink-level issuer on the OTC Market under the stock ticker "MKTDF". For context, securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through the DTC are considered "DTC eligible". This electronic method of clearing securities expedites the receipt of stock and cash, and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and greatly reduces transaction costs for participating brokerages firms.

Management Commentary

"Finalizing the acquisition of FCC marks an important new chapter in the evolution of the Company for shareholders. Our team is excited to integrate FCC and its proprietary platform, MintCarbon, into our organization. Carbon credit markets represent an exciting and rapidly growing asset class, therefore the Company looks forward to leveraging its technology in our pursuit of the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens on the blockchain for our clients," said Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO of DeepMarkit. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Company's officers, I would like to thank our employees, consultants and stakeholders for their support along the way to reaching this milestone event. I believe that the new DeepMarkit offers a compelling opportunity to investors who are looking to address climate change with their capital, while also seeking the potential for a strong return on their investment," added Mr. Sundher.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT AND FCC

DeepMarkit Corp. is a technology company focused on creating new tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol.

First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into non-fungible tokens. MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"

Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the Company's business and corporate plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain final regulatory approval for Acquisition, inability to complete the Private Placement, or failure to complete the Acquisition on the terms proposed, or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Completion of the Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, execution of the Definitive Agreement and acceptance by the Exchange.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

SOURCE DeepMarkit Corp.

For further information: Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO, Tel: 403-537-0067, Email: [email protected], Web: www.deepmarkit.com, Twitter: @DeepMarkit