DeepMarkit Recaps Successful Climate Week 2022 in New York City

The Company Co-Hosted Flowcarbon and dClimate's Blockchain Summit and Participated in IETA's North America Climate Summit While in NYC from September 20-23, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") ( TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, is pleased to provide a recap of its successful attendance of Climate Week in New York City from September 20-23, 2022 ("Climate Week 2022"). Importantly, DeepMarkit co-hosted Flowcarbon and dClimate's Climate Week Blockchain Summit (the "CW Blockchain Summit"), which featured a panel discussion that included one of the Company's lead business development representatives.

CW Blockchain Summit

The CW Blockchain Summit was a one-day event being hosted by Flowcarbon and dClimate that featured exclusive leadership sessions and keynote speakers including but not limited to Caroline Pham, Commissioner at U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was attended by peers and thought leaders from across the blockchain and carbon offset industries. DeepMarkit and Flowcarbon successfully co-hosted a similar event in Paris earlier this year, with a similar focus on climate change and carbon markets.

North America Climate Summit

Additionally, members of the DeepMarkit team attended the North America Climate Summit (the "NACS"), which was organized by the International Emissions Trading Association ("IETA") in partnership with International Carbon Action Partnership ("ICAP"). Information about the NACS can be found on ICAP's website: https://icapcarbonaction.com/en/news/north-america-climate-summit-2022-20-22-september-new-york-city.

Climate Week 2022

During Climate Week 2022, DeepMarkit continued to establish itself as a market leader in carbon offset-based NFTs by:

Sourcing more carbon offsets;

Offering insights into the world of on-chain offsets and how they are expected to impact the industry in the future;

Continuing to build relationships with some of the industry's leading project developers and marketplaces;

Attending industry leading round-table discussions on the future of the offset market, and how best to handle industry concerns and prospects moving forward;

Strategizing with other technology organizations to enhance the DeepMarkit NFT experience via the utilization of increased dynamic and transparent data; and

Increasing its understanding of how to uniquely positions DeepMarkit's market offering.

Climate Week New York City 2022 is the biggest climate event in the world and took place from September 19-25 across New York City. Its partners and sponsors included the Climate Group, Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson and Johnson, Google and FedEx, to name a few.1 More information about Climate Week 2022 can be found on its website: https://www.climateweeknyc.org.

Management Commentary

"We thank DeepMarkit for their partnership in helping us create the first annual Climate Week Blockchain Summit. Not only did they bring tremendous value as a supporting member, but they brought unique insights to the 'How Technology is Enabling Institutional ESG' panel. We are looking forward to future opportunities to collaborate with DeepMarkit," said Dana Gibber, Chief Executive Officer of Flowcarbon.

"Collaborating once again on an event with our friends at Flowcarbon, and now dClimate too, was a terrific experience. During Climate Week 2022, our team was also able to meet and learn from a lot of new business contacts and other fascinating people across the industry," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

"It was important to grab the opportunity to attend such a large-scale event. DeepMarkit is becoming a respected player in the carbon offset space and we are embracing the chance to help improve the industry for the future," added Mr. Sundher.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

On behalf of:

DEEPMARKIT CORP.

"Ranjeet Sundher"

Ranjeet Sundher, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of satisfactory verification of the carbon offsets and other conditions to the minting transaction, the completion of the minting by WILL Solutions of its carbon offsets, statements relating to the possibility of exchanging the tokens described herein on third party token exchanges, and statements relating to the Company's business and corporate plans. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of DeepMarkit. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A in respect of the period ended March 31, 2022 and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Various factors can cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and DeepMarkit does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by securities law.

