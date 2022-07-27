DeepMarkit Partnered with Flowcarbon to Host the ReFine Our Future Event in Paris

The Company Displayed Carbon Credit NFTs Minted via its Proprietary MintCarbon.io Platform Featured in a Gallery

CALGARY, AB, July 27, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce that it participated as a partner-level participant alongside Flowcarbon Inc. ("Flowcarbon") at the "ReFine Our Future: An Immersive Flowcarbon Event" (the "ReFi Event") that was held on July 20, 2022 on the Loho Rooftop in Paris, France. The event occurred concurrently with the 5th Annual Ethereum Community Conference (the "EthCC") that took place from July 19-21, 2022.

DeepMarkit was in attendance to share information about its MintCarbon.io platform, as well as foster the ongoing development of the strategic relationship between the Company and Flowcarbon, among other opportunities. The ReFi Event featured a gallery of carbon credit NFTs that have been minted via the Company's proprietary MintCarbon.io platform. The event pulled together many experts and an interactive experience that highlighted novel ways to drive capital to carbon projects.

"We appreciated participating as a partner alongside Flowcarbon at the ReFine Our Future experience in Paris. Having our carbon credit NFTs be featured in a gallery at the ReFi Event was surreal, now that our MintCarbon.io platform has been tested and audited for secure use," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit. "We continue to enhance MintCarbon.io, onboard carbon credit NFTs and build both supply-side and demand-side relationships globally. We look forward to exploring more opportunities with Flowcarbon in the future and also growing our relationship as we are both aiming to help reduce the global carbon footprint through our similar corporate missions," added Mr. Sundher.

"We are excited to have DeepMarkit and MintCarbon partner with us to put on the ReFine Our Future Event. We believe that working collaboratively with others building in the Web3 x Carbon space will strengthen and grow the entire industry. We loved collaborating with them as their proprietary platform instills the same ethos as Flowcarbon, valuing accessibility at the forefront of its project – for everyone, everywhere, at any time. We are stronger together!" said Phil Fogel, CBO of Flowcarbon.

Flowcarbon is using blockchain technology to address some of the systematic challenges in the voluntary carbon market, in particular, facilitating early and efficient access to capital for project developers, and creating tokens backed by carbon credits to facility liquidity, accessibility and transparency in the spot market for carbon markets. It recently raised US$70 million from a group of investors that included, but was not limited to, Andreessen Horowitz's crypto arm known as a16z, General Catalyst Partners, Samsung Next, Invesco Private Capital, 166 2nd Financial Services, Sam and Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, RSE Ventures and Allegory Labs LLC.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. FCC is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

