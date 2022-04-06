DeepMarkit Attending the North American Carbon World Conference from April 6-8th in Anaheim

The Company also Endorses the SEC's Ground-Breaking Proposal to Implement a Rule that Would Require all Public Companies to Report Their Carbon Emissions

CALGARY, AB, April 6, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce attendance at the 19th annual North American Carbon World 2022 conference ("NACW" or the "Conference") hosted by Climate Action Reserve in Anaheim, California from April 6-8th. NACW will take place at the Westin Anaheim and represents the largest North American event addressing the most pressing issues in climate policy and innovation.

DeepMarkit representatives will network through face-to-face collaboration with other attendees in the form of registries, credit holders, project champions, climate technology innovators government leaders, academics, non-profits and other offset-related contacts. The Company will also be providing direct exposure to its MintCarbon.io platform through networking meetings and breakout sessions. DeepMarkit is pioneering the use of NFTs to unlock liquidity and transparency in historically opaque carbon markets. The Company is working to launch the MintCarbon.io platform imminently, which will offer users the opportunity to successfully mint verified credits into NFTs on the secure blockchain.

The Conference annually brings together leaders in the environmental, social and governance community to collaborate and achieve climate solutions, as well as raise ambition to reduce emissions at scale and with urgency. Its focus is on learning up-to-date information, connecting with leaders, showcasing products and services as well as gaining insights and opportunities across the carbon industry. Fresh off the momentum of COP26, continued and amplified efforts throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico are working to achieve climate solutions, but more policy, action, and innovation are required to raise ambition and reduce emissions at the scale and urgency required.

"NACW represents a terrific opportunity for our team to build relationships and create interest in the launch of our MintCarbon.io platform amongst the preeminent stakeholders in the climate sector. The Conference will address some of the immediate issues surrounding credit pricing and the illiquidity of verified carbon credits. We aim to position our platform as the ideal solution to these issues by offering people around the world easy access to a secure and transparent market, as well as offering new projects exposure to a broader audience. We can't wait to show industry leaders at NACW how MintCarbon.io is being designed to transform the way that people buy and sell carbon credits," said Ranjeet Sundher, CEO of DeepMarkit.

Proposed SEC Rule on Carbon Emissions Disclosure

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") recently proposed a rule that would require all public companies report their carbon emissions. The rule would increase the reporting transparency of public corporations and help investors know more about how climate risks affect their investments. Climate risks are becoming essential for investors to make informed decisions. The information will also show which companies are reducing their carbon footprint. The rule would make the SEC the leading enforcer of climate-related financial disclosures and the draft proposal is expected to be finalized before the end of 2022.1

DeepMarkit endorses the SEC's ground-breaking proposal. Company management believes that a rule of this nature would go beyond simply raising the bar of corporate disclosure. Once implemented, it could heighten the general awareness of carbon emissions and the source and pricing of offset credits as well as accelerate the evolution of carbon credit trading. DeepMarkit and its MintCarbon.io platform are well positioned for the proposal to become a formal rule and is available to work with carbon credit holders to help them mint their offsets into NFTs to be utilized by corporate entities pursuing a net-zero emissions position or by retail investors in the voluntary market.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"). Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

