DeepMarkit Announces Upgrades to MintCarbon.io Platform and Planned Upcoming Updates

Users of the Platform Now Have Access to Filters and Customization Templates for Their Blockchain-Linked Projects, With Other Improvements Coming in the Near Future, all to Enhance the Value of the Platform for Both Users and Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on transitioning the global carbon offset market to the more accessible digital economy by minting carbon offsets onto the blockchain, is pleased to announce a set of upgrades to its MintCarbon.io Platform (the "Platform") as well as a series of beneficial updates that are also planned for the near future. DeepMarkit has steadily developed the Platform over the last year to support and promote reliability and transparency in the rapidly growing voluntary carbon market (the "VCM"). Its design enables users to easily connect their digital wallets to onboard, purchase, hold, or retire carbon offsets using the blockchain.

Significant Recent Upgrades

The ability to filter by actively listed NFTs on OpenSea.io, so users can see all offsets available for purchase on the Platform's Credits gallery; users can gain direct access to this upgrade by visiting: https://mintcarbon.io/nfts?active=active&listed=true; and

The ability for project generators users to add extra information and explain more about the impacts and certification of each carbon offsetting project through custom templates.

Planned Updates

Upcoming changes that are also planned for the Platform include:

New homepage designs that will explain more about carbon offsets and what users can do with offsets tokenized via MintCarbon.io;

A showcase area for the Company's partners; and

Retirement and claim statuses that will allow users to track the status of the carbon offsets that they have retired on-chain or requested to their registry accounts.

Platform Background

DeepMarkit created and launched MintCarbon.io to offer a simple onboarding process and other innovations for users in the VCM to access carbon offsets. The Company's user-focused service seeks to ensure that carbon offsets that are onboarded are only of the highest quality and have passed rigorous third-party checks.

DeepMarkit's platform allows for a captivating way for carbon offset generating companies and projects to bring their stories to the blockchain. The Platform assists in adding a qualitative tier to countless projects by embedding additional project specific data via the data robust ERC-20 token standard.

Management Commentary

"We are always looking to improve the Platform – to make it easier to use, more secure and up to date for users. In addition, ensuring that MintCarbon.io is customizable is equally as important, which is reflected in our recent upgrades. We are also excited about our planned updates as they will reflect and incorporate some of the ongoing feedback we are receiving from stakeholders," said Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

ABOUT DEEPMARKIT

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting offsets into NFTs. Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol, on the OTC market in the United States under the "MKTDF" symbol and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the "DEP" symbol. DeepMarkit Corp. is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. Its primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based platform that facilitates the minting of carbon offsets into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard).

