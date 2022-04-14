DeepMarkit Announces the Launch of its New Corporate Website

TSXV: MKT OTC: MKTDF FRA: DEP

CALGARY, AB, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a company focused on enabling access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"), is pleased to announce that it has launched its new corporate website at www.deepmarkit.com (the "New Website"). The New Website offers refreshed content pertaining to the Company including but not limited to information about its story, business model, the MintCarbon.io platform and a primer on carbon markets; a repository of recent news releases; investor information; links to stock prices; and other resources. Visitors to the New Website can also subscribe to DeepMarkit's mailing list in order to receive updates directly from the Company.

Additionally, DeepMarkit has significantly updated its investor presentation (the "Updated Investor Presentation") and made it available for download on the New Website. The Updated Investor Presentation contains important information regarding the Company regarding its competitive strategy, the MintCarbon.io platform, its recent announcements, and information about the increasing demand for voluntary credits as a novel asset class for today's retail investor.

"The New Website makes it clear DeepMarkit is working to become a leader in transitioning carbon markets to the digital economy. Current and potential investors, as well as other clients and stakeholders, can now gain a stronger understanding of DeepMarkit, its strategy, its addressable market size and potential, and its product and service offerings. We look forward to doing our part to enhance liquidity in the significantly growing voluntary carbon credit spaces and articulating our proprietary solutions through these essential tools and materials," said Ranjeet Sundher, Interim CEO of DeepMarkit.

DeepMarkit Corp. is a company focused on democratizing access to the voluntary carbon offset market by minting credits into non-fungible tokens ("NFTs"). Its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the "MKT" stock symbol. DeepMarkit's wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), is a software infrastructure company operating in the tokenization vertical of the blockchain. FCC's primary asset, MintCarbon.io, is a web-based, software-as-a-service platform that facilitates the minting of carbon credits into NFTs (based on the ERC-1155 standard) or other secure tokens (based on the ERC-20 standard). MintCarbon.io is currently undergoing testing and FCC anticipates an official launch of the platform in the near future.

