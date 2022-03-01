DeepMarkit Achieves Successful Registration on Gold Standard and Verra Carbon Registries

Gold Standard and Verra, The World's Top Carbon Offset Registries, Ensure Legitimacy of Carbon Credits for MintCarbon.io Users

Registration Enables Access, Open Dialogue and Contact with Hundreds of Thousands of Global Carbon Projects

CALGARY, AB, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - DeepMarkit Corp., ("DeepMarkit" or the "Company") (TSXV: MKT) (OTC: MKTDF) (FRA: DEP), a technology company focused on creating next-generation ESG-driven tools and technologies to aid businesses in sales development and increasing profitability, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, First Carbon Corp. ("FCC"), has become successfully registered on both the Gold Standard and Verra carbon credit registries. The Gold Standard and Verra carbon offset registries establish the core rules and requirements that must be met in order for a carbon project, program or activity to become certified. The two registries display the performance of carbon projects and provide critical tracking services to account holders and transparent project documentation to the public.

"Finalizing our registration on two of the largest and most reputable carbon credit registries in the world is an important milestone for DeepMarkit. Maintaining a strong relationship with Gold Standard and Verra will keep us plugged into the offset market. It will also enable us to open dialogues with existing and new carbon credit project developers as potential onboarding candidates to our proprietary MintCarbon.io platform," said Ranjeet Sunder, Interim Chief Executive Officer of DeepMarkit.

In the minting of NFTs from carbon credits, it is important to prove through registry verification and smart contracts on the blockchain that a holder of an NFT actually owns its underlying carbon credit. As a subsidiary of DeepMarkit, and in addition to obtaining representations and warranties through a comprehensive agreement with each customer, FCC will ensure the legitimacy and ownership of the carbon credits through verification on the Gold Standard or Verra registry. FCC expects to become successfully registered on other registries as they emerge and achieve the same or greater credibility maintained by Gold Standard and Verra.

Through the utilization of carbon registries, FCC can certify to its clients and customers that the underlying value of a carbon credit is legitimate. This will provide transparency and certainty regarding the individuality of the NFTs minted via FCC's MintCarbon.io platform. Additionally, the Gold Standard and Verra registries offer a database of hundreds of thousands of verified carbon credit projects, which are expected to be essential for FCC's carbon credit minting pipeline.

Registries oversee the independent verification of projects that meet science-based standards and follow approved carbon accounting methodologies. This ensures the accuracy, precision and rigor in the measurement, monitoring and verification of emission reductions. Gold Standard and Verra provide the flexibility of a wide range of methodologies that diversify offset sourcing options and demonstrate environmental benefits beyond emissions reductions.

Gold Standard and Verra are tax-exempt, not-for-profit organizations, that have become trusted by a broad range of stakeholders, including but not limited to non-governmental organizations, the private sector and governments. They are widely recognized and used in both the voluntary and compliance-driven carbon credit markets because they deliver credible and transparent assessments of project performance.

