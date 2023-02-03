Deep TMS is now available at Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Elumind Centres for Brain Excellence has added yet another leading neuro-science treatment to its gamut of services. Deep TMS is now available at the clinic in North Vancouver.

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation is a non-invasive, painless treatment that directs recurring magnetic energy pulses at specific regions of the brain. TMS Therapy can be helpful with Depression, OCD, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Anxiety, Pain, and Autism. Deep TMS helps with the treatment of more acute stages of mental health conditions.

BrainsWay is the only TMS provider with FDA-clearance backed by clinically proven efficacy for a range of mental health recovery treatments. Deep TMS helps treatment-resistant patients using cutting-edge neuroscience.

At Elumind, our process begins with a free 15-minutes phone consultation. This is then followed by an appointment for a Therapeutic Assessment. In this stage, the client's medical and psychological history among other information is gathered and evaluated by a Physician. This is followed by a QEEG brain map. The QEEG (Quantitative Electroencephalography) brain mapping is a comprehensive analysis of connectivity of different networks of the brain as represented by the electrical activity or brain waves.

This is a non-invasive diagnostic imaging technology that shows and records your brainwave activity and clearly identifies patterns of mental and brain health conditions. Analyzing 55 brain areas, we identify both strengths and deficiencies in brain networks and the same in their interconnections. This shows patterns of trauma, concussions, and mood difficulties over time. Furthermore, the brain map identifies limbic (read: subconscious) issues that can translate to release of cause when treated.

Based on the Therapeutic Assessment and the Brain Map results, all the information is assessed, and a treatment plan is generated. This could be a combination of counselling, functional medicine, Neurofeedback or TMS and is based specifically on your case and medical history. The various treatment variations are customized. This long-term plan is periodically assessed and evaluated. The treatment ends with another Brain Map, quantifying the treatment results.

