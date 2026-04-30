Agreement combines carbon credit procurement, market development, and joint research to strengthen the durable carbon removal market

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Deep Sky today announced a strategic partnership with ENGIE covering carbon credit procurement, joint research, and market development. Under the agreement, ENGIE will procure up to 15,000 carbon removal credits from Deep Sky's direct air capture (DAC) facilities.

"ENGIE, with its commitment to net zero by 2045, aligns with the urgency of climate timelines outlined by the IPCC and reflects the kind of leadership needed to scale the carbon removal market," said Charlie Renzoni, vice president of carbon markets at Deep Sky. "Partnerships like this help ensure direct air capture can meet growing market demand by bridging the gap between innovation and industrial-scale deployment."

The companies will also collaborate on research focused on DAC responsiveness to dynamic energy loads and energy systems integration, supporting Deep Sky's work to optimize power integration into DAC deployments, improve efficiency, and reduce costs.

The partnership supports ENGIE's decarbonization, research, and innovation priorities, contributing to broader market growth for durable carbon removal. The collaboration is also intended to inform future commercial-scale DAC deployments globally.

Deep Sky is a technology-agnostic direct air capture and storage project developer focused on scaling carbon removal. The company develops and operates DAC and geological carbon storage infrastructure by partnering with leading capture technology providers rather than relying on a single solution. It uses operational data to improve efficiency while delivering credits that meet high standards of permanence, additionality, and transparency.

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About Deep Sky: Deep Sky is a Canadian carbon removal company developing large-scale direct air capture and storage projects. Through its technology-agnostic platform, Deep Sky deploys, tests, and scales multiple leading DAC technologies in real operating conditions, building the shared infrastructure required to move carbon removal from laboratory concept to industrial reality. Deep Sky Alpha, located in Innisfail, Alberta, is the world's first cross-technology DAC commercialization and innovation centre. Deep Sky's founding buyers include Microsoft and Royal Bank of Canada, with additional offtake agreements with Google through Frontier Climate and other leading institutions.

www. deepskyclimate.com

SOURCE Deep Sky

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