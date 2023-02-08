Deep Breathe Secures Funding to Advance AI-powered Lung Ultrasound Technology

LONDON, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Deep Breathe, a medical-technology company focused on revolutionizing lung ultrasound interpretation through artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that it has closed on a significant external financing round. Bootstrapped by the founders to date, this financing represents an important milestone for the company and significant validation of Deep Breathe's progress in delivering on its vision.

Led by MAP Equity Investco, an investment firm based in London, Ontario, this investment enables Deep Breathe to expand its ongoing research and development initiatives. The funds will also accelerate important regulatory approval efforts to bring Deep Breathe's novel technology to market.

"We are thrilled to receive this investment and to have the opportunity to bring our groundbreaking suite of AI-powered lung ultrasound applications to the world," said Dr. Robert Arntfield, founder and CEO of Deep Breathe. "With the support of our investors, this technology stands to transform the usage of lung ultrasound, enabling healthcare providers to make decisions with greater speed, accuracy and objectivity. Deep Breathe is providing the missing link in the wider-adoption of point-of-care lung ultrasound."

Point-of-care lung ultrasound is an imaging technique deployed at the bedside by healthcare providers to diagnose and manage various lung pathologies. Deep Breathe technology pairs the utility of lung ultrasound with deep learning algorithms to analyze and interpret ultrasound images, automating the accurate identification of important lung ultrasound findings.

"There is an unmet need in the medical community for a more efficient and effective way to diagnose lung conditions, where the state of the art for decades has been the use of costly and radiation exposing chest x-rays," said Jasson Cohen, Managing Partner at MAP. "Deep Breathe's technology has the potential to transform the way healthcare providers diagnose and manage lung conditions and we're excited to be a part of that journey."

The development of Deep Breathe technology relies on vast quantities of annotated, de-identified clinical data utilized to train its innovative deep learning models. Through exclusive research and data-sharing agreements, Deep Breathe has established the world's largest proprietary archive of expertly-annotated lung ultrasound images, spanning more than a decade of clinical investigations and encompassing millions of images.

Exclusive training data on such unprecedented scale, combined with extensive expertise in deep learning and AI, positions Deep Breathe to become the undisputed category leader in this emerging and life-altering domain of medical technology.

About Deep Breathe

Deep Breathe is medical technology company headquartered in London, Ontario that develops deep learning algorithms designed to automate and guide the clinical interpretation of lung ultrasound images. Deep Breathe, founded by Dr. Rob Arntfield, MD is composed of a unique team of medical specialists, deep learning, computer vision and software engineering experts.

For further information: please visit http://DeepBreathe.AI or contact [email protected]