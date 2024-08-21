Dee Veterinary Products Selects SYSPRO ERP Software as a Key Part of its Strategy for Doubling Revenue in Five Years

The medical device manufacturer replaced its existing ERP with SYSPRO to manage inventory control, quality and EDI

TUSTIN, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that Dee Veterinary Products (Dee Vet), a manufacturer of medical devices for veterinary applications, selected SYSPRO as its ERP solution. SYSPRO ERP, alongside partner Lonehill Systems, will play a key role in the company's strategy to double revenue without significantly increasing headcount over the next five years.

Dee Vet had outgrown its previous ERP, and needed a system that could provide inventory control, quality management and electronic data interchange (EDI) as the company manages rapid growth. Dee Vet put SYSPRO at the heart of its strategy to maintain its rapid expansion.

Veterinary customers must adhere to many of the same medical device standards required for their human counterparts, and stronger quality management has become a top priority within the veterinary medical device industry. With SYSPRO, Dee Vet saw a comprehensive quality management solution that could support these requirements. Furthermore, the solution included riteSCAN WMS to handle barcode picking, receiving and BIN transfers, which was an additional key necessity for Dee Vet.

"We had a very competitive process looking at multiple vendors, and ultimately selected SYSPRO because of its QMS capabilities and the confidence that their team provided with excellent support and customer services," said Gabriel Pedre, director of operations at Dee Vet. "We're glad to have SYSPRO ERP as a solution that can grow with us, and have every certainty that Lonehill Systems is the partner to help us execute this vision."

Dee Vet also needed strong inventory management capabilities, complete with the ability to scan QR codes to capture the SKU and lot information in an automated way.

"Dee Veterinary Products isn't just rapidly expanding; they're also committed to doing so while ensuring the highest quality standards," said Brian Rainboth, CEO of SYSPRO Americas. "To achieve these ambitious goals, the company needs an ERP that can provide QMS, automation and other key capabilities - and that could scale. I'm proud to say we're the ERP partner that provides the world-class technology and support they require."

