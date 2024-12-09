Dee Hernandez Honors Her Grandmother's Legacy with Navidad Under the Stars - A Heartfelt Holiday Anthem

Navidad Under the Stars began with a simple text exchange between Dee and her longtime collaborator, musician Silvio Pupo. "I shared the idea for a Christmas song, and Silvio immediately embraced it," says Dee. The duo worked together, refining ideas until they found the perfect sound. "Silvio's dedication to perfecting the song matched my own perfectionism," Dee jokes.

The track was then mixed by producer Marc Gosselin, resulting in a warm, joyous piece that captures the magic of Christmas. Dee's vocals, soothing and nostalgic, bring a sense of comfort and holiday spirit.

A Tribute to Family, Love, and Togetherness

The song paints a vivid picture of holiday celebrations, evoking memories of togetherness even when loved ones are far away:

> Pienso en ti todos los días

Oh how I wish you were here

Las estrellas, brillan sin cesar

In my heart, we are not far apart

For Dee, this song is more than just a holiday anthem; it's a way to connect with her family in Cuba and honor her grandmother's memory. "The stars remind me of her presence, even though she's no longer with us. Releasing this song on her birthday felt like the perfect tribute."

A Celebration for All:

With bilingual lyrics, lush instrumentation, and themes of love and joy, Navidad Under the Stars brings people together. The uplifting chorus captures the essence of the holiday season:

> Oh, Navidad, tiempo de amar

Family and friends, here in my heart

Un abrazo, un brindis, un cantar

Celebramos juntos, under the stars

Dee hopes the song will resonate with anyone looking to feel connected this holiday season.

Release Details:

Navidad Under the Stars will be available on all streaming platforms starting December 11th. Stay tuned to Dee Hernandez's social media and website (deehernandezmusic.com) for updates.

This holiday season, Dee invites everyone to celebrate love and connection—under the stars.

Credits:

Artist: Dee Hernandez

Music: Silvio Pupo

Lyrics: Dee Hernandez

Mixing Engineer: Marc Gosselin

Photography & Design: Terri Winchester @teedubscraft

Release Date: December 11, 2024

Follow Dee Hernandez:

Website: deehernandezmusic.com

Instagram: @deehernandezmusic

Facebook: Dee Hernandez Music

TikTok: @deehernandezmusic

SOURCE DEE HERNADEZ MUSIC

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]