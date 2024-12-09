Dee Hernandez Honors Her Grandmother's Legacy with Navidad Under the Stars - A Heartfelt Holiday Anthem

Navidad Under the Stars began with a simple text exchange between Dee and her longtime collaborator, musician Silvio Pupo. "I shared the idea for a Christmas song, and Silvio immediately embraced it," says Dee. The duo worked together, refining ideas until they found the perfect sound. "Silvio's dedication to perfecting the song matched my own perfectionism," Dee jokes.
The track was then mixed by producer Marc Gosselin, resulting in a warm, joyous piece that captures the magic of Christmas. Dee's vocals, soothing and nostalgic, bring a sense of comfort and holiday spirit.
A Tribute to Family, Love, and Togetherness
The song paints a vivid picture of holiday celebrations, evoking memories of togetherness even when loved ones are far away:
> Pienso en ti todos los días
Oh how I wish you were here
Las estrellas, brillan sin cesar
In my heart, we are not far apart
For Dee, this song is more than just a holiday anthem; it's a way to connect with her family in Cuba and honor her grandmother's memory. "The stars remind me of her presence, even though she's no longer with us. Releasing this song on her birthday felt like the perfect tribute."
A Celebration for All:
With bilingual lyrics, lush instrumentation, and themes of love and joy, Navidad Under the Stars brings people together. The uplifting chorus captures the essence of the holiday season:
> Oh, Navidad, tiempo de amar
Family and friends, here in my heart
Un abrazo, un brindis, un cantar
Celebramos juntos, under the stars
Dee hopes the song will resonate with anyone looking to feel connected this holiday season.
Release Details:
Navidad Under the Stars will be available on all streaming platforms starting December 11th. Stay tuned to Dee Hernandez's social media and website (deehernandezmusic.com) for updates.
This holiday season, Dee invites everyone to celebrate love and connection—under the stars.
Credits:
Artist: Dee Hernandez
Music: Silvio Pupo
Lyrics: Dee Hernandez
Mixing Engineer: Marc Gosselin
Photography & Design: Terri Winchester @teedubscraft
Release Date: December 11, 2024
Follow Dee Hernandez:
Website: deehernandezmusic.com
Instagram: @deehernandezmusic
Facebook: Dee Hernandez Music
TikTok: @deehernandezmusic
SOURCE DEE HERNADEZ MUSIC
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
Share this article