MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - It is with great relief that Mr. Vincenzo Guzzo received confirmation that all penal proceedings, filed against him on June 26th 2023, have been stopped, following complaints in connection with a family conflict.

Mr. Guzzo is profoundly grateful to all that stood by him, especially his five children for their unwavering support throughout these difficult times.

"I hope that I have shown my children that adversity can be overcome with resilience and determination, not allowing anything to impede on one's journey." - Vincenzo Guzzo

