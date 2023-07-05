DECISIVE GROUP SUPPORT OF BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF OTTAWA CREATES TANGIBLE RESULTS FOR YOUTH

OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Decisive Group (Decisive) is pleased to play a positive role in the community supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa (BBBSO). BBBSO is a non-profit organization that enables life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people facing adversity. The organization carefully and intentionally places an additional, consistent, and supportive mentor in these young people's lives.

"Investing in young people's potential is essential to shaping the future of the Ottawa community," says Mitchell Carkner, CEO Decisive and former vice chair of BBBSO, "Decisive is immensely proud to contribute to getting our youth the help they need now and in the future."

Decisive recognizes the importance of corporate investments and a valued member of IGNITE Corporate Giving Program that sparks something big for youth with corporate giving. By supporting BBBSO fundraisers including Move for Mentoring Bowling in conjunction with Cisco, the Big Tee Off Tournament, the Pickleball Open, and the annual breakfast fundraiser, Decisive is helping create new life-changing Big and Little mentoring relationships.

In addition, Decisive donated a group Senator's hockey game auction prize and hosted a successful spring Clothes for Kids drive, donating over two hundred pounds of clothing to BBBSO Thrive Select Shop. Decisive will continue to support Clothes for Kids year-round to help raise monies for mentoring and eliminate clothing from our landfills.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa (BBBSO)

As Canada's leading child and youth mentoring organization, BBBSO are committed to creating life-changing relationships that inspire and empower youth. BBBSO believe in helping youth reach their potential. By matching mentors with mentees in the 1970s, and since then, grown to offer a range of amazing programs to serve any youth who want a mentor.

About Decisive Group Inc. (Decisive)

Decisive designs, builds, and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud, as well as managing and protecting data. Decisive partners with the world's leading providers of standards-based hardware, software, networking, security, and cloud products to optimize processes and improve outcomes for medium and large enterprise.

For further information: Media Contacts: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ottawa: Erin Helmer, 613-247-4776 x319, [email protected]; Decisive Group Inc.: Maggie Woudstra, (613) 836-3700, [email protected]