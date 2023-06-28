DECISIVE GROUP RALLY TO SUPPORT THE INDIGENOUS YOUTH COMMUNITY

Decisive Group (Decisive) and partner Laurentian Technologies (an Indigenous Business) help fund the Nepean Nighthawks Spring Stick Together Program.

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - With the generous support of $16,000 from Decisive and Laurentian Technologies, the Stick Together program was extended to Indigenous youth ages eight to 14 years old for the 2023 spring season.

Photo courtesy of Nepean Nighthawks FHC Junior Fest 2023 (CNW Group/Decisive Group Inc.)

In response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's 94 calls to action, the Stick Together program was launched locally in January 2023 to reduce barriers and increase sport participation rates for underrepresented groups. Nepean Nighthawks partnered with several organizations serving Indigenous communities to spread the word about Stick Together program which offers free field hockey programming, equipment, and transportation. The program is an overwhelming success and participation has more than doubled this spring.

"The Stick Together program fosters well-being and helps Indigenous youth build skills and connections that will benefit themselves and enhance the prosperity of our communities", says Mitchell Carkner, CEO, "Decisive is proud to support the Nepean Nighthawks organization as they work to remove systematic barriers that exist in sports for the Indigenous Peoples in Canada and future underrepresented groups."

The Stick Together program is an initiative the club wants to see continue and expand, serving as a trademark of the planned Field Hockey Centre facility under development for supporting community sport programming. The Centre, which will be located on Colonnade Road in Nepean, will include two pitches, club house, outdoor classroom for tutoring and clinics, community garden, fitness trail, and bike/car parking.

"We know and understand the power of team sport for uniting people across all walks of life, keeping them active and healthy both physically and mentally," Halley Chopra President Nepean Nighthawks, "we will build a Centre that reflect those values."

About Nepean Nighthawks Field Hockey Club

The Nepean Nighthawks Field Hockey Club is a community-based volunteer driven sport organization dedicated to the development of field hockey in the Ottawa area. The club started out as an evening women's league in 2002 and in 2007 introduced youth programming. Since then, the Nighthawks have expanded programming to serve all ages, genders, and skills from little kids to retired pros. Their focus on fun, participation, and development for lifelong love of sport.

About Decisive Group Inc.

Decisive designs, builds, and maintains enterprise IT infrastructure and hybrid cloud, as well as managing and protecting data Decisive partners with the world's leading providers of standards-based hardware, software, networking, security, and cloud products to optimize processes and improve outcomes for medium and large enterprise.

decisivegroup.com

About Laurentian Technologies

The philosophy at Laurentian Technologies is to bring to market the best in end-user devices and enterprise solutions through our partnerships within the Technology Industry, with the help of our partner Decisive Group, this philosophy has been possible.

